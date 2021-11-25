With the premiere from Hawk Eye it is possible to establish the first dialogues between the adaptation and the Marvel comics. The first chapters of Hawkeye revealed the tone of the series, marked by humor, and also the sense of the story: Clint Barton will have to close outstanding accounts with his past, while guiding who will be his relief within the narrative, Kate Bishop. Within these tensions emerges what, perhaps, is one of the most tender aspects of the film; Lucky, the dog of the protagonists.

The last statement has a trick: in theory the dog belongs to Kate Bishop, within the story adapted by Marvel and Disney. But, when reviewed in the comics, Lucky’s initial relationship was with Hawkeye, Clint Barton. This is part of the freedoms that studios allow themselves, taking into account that it is not about copying and pasting but about drawing inspiration from that universe to compose a new narrative.

Lucky has a special influence within the comics because, on several occasions, is the closest company to Ojo de Hawk. A kind of faithful companion who has his own story about the situations and, yes, as shown in the Marvel and Disney series, he likes to eat pizza. We trace its history.

Lucky’s story in the comics from Hawk Eye

The comic that “launched the career” of Lucky within the comics wasand Lucky: Clint Barton / Hawkeye Adventure, edited in 2012. Here the first differences in relation to the series begin. While in the Serie the dog is rescued by Kate Bishop, after being at risk of being run over, in graphic stories it is presented as the Ivan Banionis mascot, who is part of the Tracksuit Mafia group. After some revolts, another member loses control of the dog and by accident the animal loses an eye.

His relationship with Hawkeye began when Clint Barton gave Lucky pieces of pizza, who was originally called Arrow. After Lucky helped Hawkeye during a conflict, human and animal sealed a nexus of loyalty and complicity.. The pet accompanied him in complex moments, different from the family friendliness that is recreated in the series. The other difference, as suggested before, is that in the adaptation the dog initially becomes fond of Kate Bishop.

Lucky has appeared in various comics and even had his own. His figure has always been related to pizzas. Going to find one, he met Mew, who is Squirrel Girl’s cat. Their relationship grew to such an extent that both, within the stories of the comics, were key to defeating Taskmaster on one occasion. From a creative point of view, Lucky has also represented an opportunity for Marvel authors: Hawkeye Vol 4 # 11, which was told from the faithful companion’s perspective.

Here another series of episodes that cultivated the relationship between the two come into account; especially when Hawkeye went through difficult times. It remains to be seen whether the link raised with Kate Bishop follows that line beyond the first two chapters. Apparently it seems so. And that’s good news.