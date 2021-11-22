Black Friday 2021 is here and this year promises to be more special than ever due to the circumstances that surround it. Many shops have extended the period of offers and discounts and if we have already seen mobile phones at a good price, now it is time to know wireless headphones at an interesting price.

We are going to collect the best discounts on wireless headphones, either headband or intraural. Models of brands such as Sony, Beats, Apple, Huawei …, with or without active noise cancellation, with support for Hi-Fi audio or not … headphones in short for all tastes and pockets with which to accompany the music on your mobile phone …

Wireless headphones on sale

JBL Tune 125

The JBL Tune 125 are other headphones on sale. With a price that is normally around 70 euros, they are now for 49 euros in MediaMarkt and for 49.90 euros in Amazon. TWS earphones I allow use in up to 32 hours with Bluetooth, Pure Bass sound and Dual Connect mode.





JBL Tune 125 TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones with Bluetooth, Pure Bass Sound and Dual Connect Mode, Up to 32 Hours of Music with Charging Case, Blue

AirPods 2

Apple is also present in this list with the AirPods 2, its popular compact wireless headphones. If they normally have a price of 149 euros, now we can get them for 99 euros at MediaMarkt and El Corte Inglés. A model that includes the charging case and that offers full compatibility with Apple products.





Apple AirPods 2nd Generation In-Ear Headphones with Charging Case

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i are another model that is on sale. A model that allows your use for 10 hours on a single charge, which also has fast charging so that with 10 minutes plugged in we can get up to four more hours of use and also come with active noise cancellation. We can find them for 49 euros in Amazon and MediaMarkt





HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i Wireless Headphones with Dual Microphone, Active Noise Canceling, Fast Charging, Long Battery Life, Black

Jabra Elite 75t

The Jabra Elite 75t are another headset on sale these days. For 89.99 euros we can find them on Amazon instead of the 123 euros that they usually cost at other times. Again a model with active noise cancellation, long battery life with up to 24 hours of use and charging case.





Jabra Elite 75t, Active Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones with Long Battery Life, Truly Wireless Calls and Music Titanium Black

Sony WH1000XM3

With a good discount are also the Sony WH1000XM3. A model with almost three years behind it but that have been and so, even with the arrival of its successors, the Sony WH1000XM4, a benchmark when it comes to sound quality. We tested them and personally I still have them at home even though I use the Sony WH1000XM4 and they offer great sound quality. And be careful, because we can find them now at 129 euros in Amazon, FNAC, PcComponentes, MediaMarkt or El Corte Inglés





Sony WF1000XM3 – Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones (True Wireless, Bluetooth, Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, Up to 32h Battery, Optimal for Working Without Noise and Travel), Black

Sony WH1000XM3

One of the best models, as we have already seen, are the Sony WH1000XM3. Headphones that are now on sale for 188.95 euros instead of the usual almost 225 euros. If you don’t want to pay more for the model that succeeds them, the 1000XM4, with the 1000XM3 you have some Headband headphones with great audio quality and a great battery-powered[soundcancellation)systemthatgivesthemupto30hoursofuse[cancelacióndesonido)conbateríaquelesconfierehasta30horasdeuso





Sony WH1000XM3 – Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones (Bluetooth, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, 30h battery, optimal for working at home, hands-free calls), black

Beats Studio 3

Beats is present in this list with the Beats Studio 3. A model that appears on the manufacturer’s website for about 349 euros and that nevertheless is on sale on Amazon for 169 euros. A headband-type headset model with noise cancellation, Apple W1 chip, bluetooth and up to 22 hours of autonomy. For a little more, for 199 euros we have them at FNAC.





Beats Studio3 Wireless with Noise Cancellation – On-Ear Headphones – Apple W1 Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 22 Hours of Uninterrupted Sound – Night Black

Sennheiser HD 450SE

A good reduction is also the Sennheiser HD 450SE. Bluetooth headphones with a headband design that stand out for their long-lasting autonomy (up to 30 hours), recharging via USB-C and active noise cancellation to isolate themselves in noisy environments or when traveling. They connect to devices via Bluetooth 5.0 for a more stable connection. Are compatible with high-quality AAC and AptX codecs Low latency for better synchronized audio when watching videos. Now we can find them for 99.99 euros at Amazon and for 129 euros at FNAC and El Corte Inglés





Sennheiser HD 450SE with Alexa, Active Noise Canceling Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones, Black

Bose QuietComfort 35 II

The QuietComfort 35 II have Bluetooth and NFC connectivity and are compatible with voice assistants such as Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri. To listen to music to your liking they have an equalizer and their battery offers up to 20 hours of autonomy … and if it runs out, you can always use them with the cable. A model that we can buy for about 166 euros on Amazon.





Bose QuietComfort 35 Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones II: Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Built-in Microphone and Alexa Voice Control, Silver

Beats Solo3 Wireless

Another model on offer, also from Bets, is the Solo3 Wireless. These headphones carry the W1 chip, so that synchronization with an iOS device is immediate and stable and offer up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. They also have the Fast Fuel system that allows us to recharge them for 5 minutes to have 3 hours of playback. They have a price on the Beats page of 199.95 euros, while it is at 109.99 euros





Beats Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones, Rose Gold

More offers

You can get HBO Max at half price for life if you sign up for the offer and subscribe with a new profile: its price is 4.49 euros / month.

Subscribe to HBO Max at half price forever!

Does our Friday section fall short? You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Xataka Selección in our Telegram channel or in our profiles Twitter , Facebook and Flipboard magazine. You can also take a look at the Hunting Bargains of Xataka Móvil, Xataka, Xataka Foto, Vida Extra, Espinof and Applesfera, as well as with our colleagues from Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.



Note: some of the links published here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

