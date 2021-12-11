If you want to achieve a menu without meat or fish this Christmas, but you do not want to stop surprising your omnivorous guests, these are the best recipes to share on the Christmas Eve table and that will allow you to enjoy a Vegetarian christmas very healthy.

Breakfast is NOT the most important meal of the day | I drop a myth

Christmas and vegetarian appetizers and starters

To start the Christmas Eve menu these are some vegetarian appetizers and entrees that you can share with your family or friends:

Baked potato and zucchini bites

Preheat the oven to 200ºC and prepare a tray with greaseproof paper. Wash and dry the potatoes and zucchini well. Place the potatoes in a pot covered with water and bring to a boil. Cook for about 20-25 minutes, until they can be pricked with a toothpick, but taking care that they do not go too soft. Cool with cold water. While the potatoes are cooking we can grate the zucchini, using a grater with coarse holes. Place in a colander and add a little salt. Allow to drain while the potatoes cook and cool, pressing gently from time to time. Peel the potatoes and grate on the same coarse grater over a medium bowl. Drain the zucchini well and add them to the potato. Season and add the cheese or yeast (optional) and granulated garlic to taste. Mix everything very well. If the dough is very wet, we can leave it draining on a clean cloth in the fridge for half an hour. With the cold it will also be more manageable. With a teaspoon take portions and form small croquettes. Distribute on the baking sheet, brush with a little oil and bake until golden brown, about 30 minutes. To make them even better, we can turn each unit over half the time, using kitchen tongs carefully. You can also add some fresh herbs or even hot spices to the dough. Read: The doodles, the beginning of his fine motor development!

Savory couscous and pepper cakes: in small dimensions these cakes go very well as an aperitif, although if we increase their size they can be used as a starter or first course. They are an option satiating, rich in vitamin C and quality carbohydrates .

. Light spinach pancakes: a filling but light starter alternative, loaded with potassium and very low in hydrates These are pancakes that we can make in minutes.

Spiced Chickpeas – Lots of fiber and protein for satiety in this ideal appetizer for an informal snack prior to dinner on Christmas Eve.

prior to dinner on Christmas Eve. Crispy Sesame Tofu Bites: This is a good alternative to start a fancy menu. It is a simple recipe rich in protein.

First courses without meat or fish

Depending on the chosen starter and the main course, we will try to nutritionally balance the menu by choosing a vegetarian first course, rich in protein or carbohydrates. Thus, some suggestions are:

Vegetarian entrees for Christmas

As we have said before, we will balance the menu and if we have chosen a low-carb starter and first course in the main course we can choose an option with a higher proportion of this nutrient. Thus, some vegetarian recommendations are:

Baked Peppers Stuffed With Textured Soy – A light alternative but very satiating , with vegetable proteins and carbohydrates rich in fiber are these peppers that we can accompany or not with a cereal or a salad.

, with vegetable proteins and carbohydrates rich in fiber are these peppers that we can accompany or not with a cereal or a salad. Vegetable lasagna: for pasta lovers this is an excellent alternative, rich in a variety of vitamins and minerals.

Nutritious sweets for Christmas

To close our Christmas menu, we can choose one of the following nutritious sweets:

These are 25 good vegetarian recipes for this Christmas that you can share with family and friends even if they are meat lovers.

Image | Vitonic and Direct to the Palate