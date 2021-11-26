Quality or good price. Why choose when you can find the right point, mobiles that give you much more than they cost. If you want to give your budget as much as possible this Black Friday, don’t miss this compilation with the best Black Friday discounts on Android phones with good value for money discounted.





Xiaomi phones

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G for 325 euros . The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G is mobile with Snapdragon 780G, light, with a good screen display and a price that barely exceeds 300 euros. The 8 + 128 GB is at 325.25 euros on Amazon.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE for 275 euros. Cheaper still will be the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, which has “lite” only the name and its weight, of 158 grams. It is served with power with the Snapdragon 778G and its price remains at 275 euros on Amazon.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE – Smartphone with 6.55 ”DotDisplay AMOLED FHD + 90 Hz Screen, 6 + 128GB, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, 64MP + 8MP + 5MP Triple Camera, 4250mAh Bat, Truffle Black (ES / PT Version)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G for 229 euros . A balanced cheap Xiaomi mobile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G has the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, a 90 Hz screen and a price of just over 200 euros right now. The 4 + 128 GB is on Amazon for 229 euros.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 for 149.99 euros. The Xiaomi Redmi 10 is one of those mobiles that gives more than what it asks for. It is not 5G, but otherwise it stands out for its screen and autonomy. It is reduced to 149.99 euros on the Xiaomi website.

POCO mobiles

POCO F3 for 279 euros . Few give as much for as little as the POCO F3, a mobile that includes the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, a full hertz screen and fast charging. You have the 6 + 128 GB for 279 euros on Amazon.

POCO X3 Pro for 199 euros. Possibly one of the phones with the best value for money at the moment, the POCO X3 Pro has absolutely everything except 5G. Powerful processor, 120 Hz LCD screen and a lot of internal memory: the 256 GB is at 199 euros 199 euros on the Xiaomi website.

POCO X3 Pro – Smartphone 6 + 128 GB, 6.67 ”120Hz FHD + DotDisplay, Snapdragon 860, Quad Camera 48 MP, 5160mAh, Frost Blue

Samsung phones

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G for 349 euros. The Samsung Galaxy A52s is a mobile that comes from a long line of best-sellers and it is for a reason. It has the perfect balance between features (Snapdragon 778G, 120 Hz screen, IP67) and price, which stays at 349 euros in MediaMarkt right now.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Smartphone Dual SIM Android Mobile Phone 6GB RAM 128GB Memory Awesome White

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G for 279 euros. For less than 300 euros you have the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, which stands out for the design of its cameras, the large 5,000 mAh battery and its adjusted price. Even tighter now in MediaMarkt: it stays at 279 euros.

Realme phones

Realme GT Neo 2 for 369 euros. The Realme GT Neo 2 is fresh out of the oven as a budget high-end with Snapdragon 870 with 120Hz AMOLED display, 65W fast-charging battery and good build. New model, powerful and for 369 euros on Amazon, instead of the usual 449 euros.

realme GT Neo 2 Smartphone Free, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Processor, 120 Hz AMOLED E4 Screen, 65W SuperDart Charge, 64 MP AI Triple Camera, Dual Sim, NFC, 8GB + 128GB, Neo Bue

Realme GT Master Edition for 269 euros . The real masterpiece of the Realme GT Master Edition is to have a mobile with Snapdragon 778G, a screen with 120 Hz refreshment and a triple camera for less than 300 euros. At 269 euros it stays, to be exact.

Realme 8i for 149 euros. Those who are looking for a normal mobile phone, with a good screen and a large battery, have a good ally in the Realme 8i. It has the 4G Helio G96 processor designed for games and is reduced to only 149 euros at Amazon.

OnePlus phones

OnePlus Nord 2 for 399 euros . The latest OnePlus Nord 2 is halfway between the mid-range and the high-end, with a lot of premium features like fast charging or the AMOLED screen at 120 Hz. It can be yours for 399 euros, the 8 + 128 GB .

OnePlus 8T for 399.99 euros. The high-end OnePlus 8T with Snapdragon 865 still has a lot to offer and for a lower price than ever. Its price on Amazon is only 399.99 euros.

OnePlus 8T 5G – 6.55 “120 Hz FHD Smartphone + Fluid Screen, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage Space, Quad Camera, 65 W Warp Charge, Dual SIM, 5G, Silver (Lunar Silver) Read: how does it work and when does it arrive

OnePlus Nord for 299 euros . The original OnePlus Nord is still a good option as a premium mid-range with Snapdragon 765G and a 90 Hz screen. The 8 + 128 GB you have for 299 euros, and the 12 + 256 GB for 349 euros, on Amazon.

OnePlus Nord CE for 279 euros. The OnePlus Nord CE is very similar to the OnePlus Nord, but with Snapdragon 750G, minijack and a little cheaper. As a consequence, you can get it for 279 euros on the OnePlus website, the 8 + 128 GB.

OPPO phones

OPPO Find X3 Lite for 317 euros. The OPPO Find X3 Lite is a real candy for the 317 euros to which it is reduced today. It is a mobile with a good design, fast charging and Snapdragon 765G that defends itself quite well in photography.

OPPO Find X3 Lite 5G – 6.43 “Screen (AMOLED 90 Hz, 8GB + 128GB, Snapdragon 765G, 4300 mAh, fast charge 65W. Quadruple camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP,) Black [Versión ES/PT]

OPPO A74 5G for 232 euros . One of the cheapest 5G mobiles from OPPO, the OPPO A74 5G is a good option for those who do not want to spend more than 250 euros. It stays at 232 euros on Amazon.

OPPO A54 5G for 179 euros. It is quite rare to see a 5G mobile from OPPO for less than 200 euros, but the OPPO A54 5G with Snapdragon 480 and great battery brings you the latest connectivity for only 179 euros.

Motorola phones

Moto G100 for 399 euros. The Moto G100 is a very strong mobile, in size and also in power. It has Snapdragon 870, six lenses in total and a price that drops from 399 euros on Amazon.

Motorola Moto g100 (6.7 “screen, Qualcomm® Snapdragon ™ 870 5G processor, 64MP camera, 5000 mAH battery, Dual SIM, 8 / 128GB, Android 11), Blue [Versión ES/PT]

Moto Edge 20 Lite for 296.65 euros . The Moto Edge 20 Lite is a mid-range 5G mobile with Dimensity 720, 108 megapixel triple camera and 90 Hz OLED screen that you can get a little cheaper: 296.65 euros on the Motorola website.

Moto G50 for 179 euros. 5G, adjusted price, Snapdragon 480 and autonomy that gives a lot of itself thanks to its 5,000 mAh battery. All this awaits you in the Moto G50 after a small investment of 179 euros.

Live Mobile

Vivo V21 5G for 349 euros . Selfies, selfies and selfies. In that, the Vivo V21 5G is specialized, a 5G mobile with Dimensity 800U and an AMOLED screen at 90 Hz that also has a good design. It can be yours for 349 euros on Amazon.

I live Y72 5G for 249 euros. If you are looking for a cheap 5G mobile, the Vivo Y72 5G fits the definition perfectly. With MediaTek Dimensity 700, large battery and 64 megapixel triple camera, it will be yours for 249 euros at MediaMarkt.

vivo Y72 5G, Smartphone with 8 + 128 GB, 64 MP Main Camera, 5000 mAh Battery, 18W Fast Charge, Ultra-Stable Video with EIS, Dual SIM Mobile Phones (Dream Glow)

I live Y11s for 99 euros. The Vivo Y11s lowers the psychological barrier of 100 euros. This simple mobile with Snapdragon 460 and 5,000 mAh battery was put on sale for 149 euros and now it can be yours for only 99 euros, in MediaMarkt.

More offers

You still don’t have Disney + and want to try it with a super offer? Then take advantage and subscribe to the first month for only 1.99 euros: you will have access to its entire catalog and without limitations during that first month. It is valid for users 18 years of age and older without an active Disney + subscription. Savings compared to the current price of a monthly subscription of 8.99 euros. It will automatically renew at the monthly price at that time, unless canceled.

Save 75% on Disney + Monthly Subscription

You can get HBO Max at half price for life if you sign up for the offer and subscribe with a new profile: its price is 4.49 euros / month.

Subscribe to HBO Max at half price forever!

Does our Friday section fall short? You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Xataka Selección in our Telegram channel or in our profiles Twitter , Facebook and Flipboard magazine. You can also take a look at the Hunting Bargains of Xataka Móvil, Xataka, Xataka Foto, Vida Extra, Espinof and Applesfera, as well as with our colleagues from Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.



Note: some of the links published here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

