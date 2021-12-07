The French manufacturer Wiko has announced a new terminal for its entry range. Its about new Wiko T3, a terminal with MediaTek Helio P35 as a processor, a nice design and an affordable price.

The Wiko T3 is a simple terminal with a 6.6-inch diagonal LCD screen, although it stands out for incorporating a 48 megapixel triple camera and for taking the battery up to 5,000 mAh capacity.

Wiko T3 data sheet

Wiko T3 Screen 6.6 “LCD

HD + Dimensions and weight 165.26 x 76.02 x 9.2 mm

188 g. Processor Helio P35 RAM 4GB Storage 128 GB

Micro SD Frontal camera 8 MP Rear camera 48 MP

5 MP

2 MP Battery 5,000 mAh OS Android 11 Connectivity 4G

Wi-Fi b / g / n

Bluetooth 5.0

USB-C

Minijack

FM Radio Others Fingerprint reader on one side Price 156 euros to change

48 megapixel triple camera

There is a new entry-level mobile in the room: it is the Wiko T3, a terminal with 6.6-inch HD + resolution LCD screen, with a somewhat smaller edge than what we have seen in other terminals of the house. The screen includes a drop-shaped notch at the top for the front camera, which is 8 megapixels.

Behind, the Wiko T3 includes the cameras in a module for the rectangular cameras on one of its sides and that stands out for having a 48 megapixel main sensor. It also has a 5 megapixel wide angle and a 2 megapixel sensor for portrait mode.

We are facing an entry-level mobile that has a MediaTek Helio P35 per processor and 4 GB of RAM with 128 GB of storage, expandable through a MicroSD card. The terminal has a headphone jack, fingerprint reader on one side, USB-C connector for the charger and a battery of 5,000 mAh capacity.

Versions and prices of the Wiko T3

The Wiko T3 is a new simple entry-level mobile that for now has been put on sale in the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates. It is available in two colors and a price that, in exchange, is about 156 euros for the single 4 + 128GB version.

More information | Wiko