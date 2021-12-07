The French manufacturer Wiko has announced a new terminal for its entry range. Its about new Wiko T3, a terminal with MediaTek Helio P35 as a processor, a nice design and an affordable price.

The Wiko T3 is a simple terminal with a 6.6-inch diagonal LCD screen, although it stands out for incorporating a 48 megapixel triple camera and for taking the battery up to 5,000 mAh capacity.

Index hide
1 Wiko T3 data sheet
2 48 megapixel triple camera
3 Versions and prices of the Wiko T3

Wiko T3 data sheet

Wiko T3

Screen

6.6 “LCD
HD +

Dimensions and weight

165.26 x 76.02 x 9.2 mm
188 g.

Processor

Helio P35

RAM

4GB

Storage

128 GB
Micro SD

Frontal camera

8 MP

Rear camera

48 MP
5 MP
2 MP

Battery

5,000 mAh

OS

Android 11

Connectivity

4G
Wi-Fi b / g / n
Bluetooth 5.0
USB-C
Minijack
FM Radio

Others

Fingerprint reader on one side

Price

156 euros to change

48 megapixel triple camera

There is a new entry-level mobile in the room: it is the Wiko T3, a terminal with 6.6-inch HD + resolution LCD screen, with a somewhat smaller edge than what we have seen in other terminals of the house. The screen includes a drop-shaped notch at the top for the front camera, which is 8 megapixels.

The 11 cheapest phones compatible with WhatsApp you can buy

Behind, the Wiko T3 includes the cameras in a module for the rectangular cameras on one of its sides and that stands out for having a 48 megapixel main sensor. It also has a 5 megapixel wide angle and a 2 megapixel sensor for portrait mode.

48 MP

We are facing an entry-level mobile that has a MediaTek Helio P35 per processor and 4 GB of RAM with 128 GB of storage, expandable through a MicroSD card. The terminal has a headphone jack, fingerprint reader on one side, USB-C connector for the charger and a battery of 5,000 mAh capacity.

Read:  characteristics, technical sheet with photos and price

Versions and prices of the Wiko T3

Wikorosa

The Wiko T3 is a new simple entry-level mobile that for now has been put on sale in the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates. It is available in two colors and a price that, in exchange, is about 156 euros for the single 4 + 128GB version.

More information | Wiko