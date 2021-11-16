(@Argentina)

One day after the clash against Brazil, the coach of the Argentine team, Lionel scaloni He had an important loss and it is one of his relays that paid him a lot in this 2021. Alejandro “Papu” Gómez He was disaffected by a blow and he will miss the South American classic, which is key to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“The footballer Alejandro Gómez suffered a left knee trauma in the game with Uruguay and, despite having trained these days, he is not fit to play tomorrow’s game. He stayed in Buenos Aires awaiting the return of the delegation ”, indicates the post on social networks of the Argentine team.

The statement of the Argentine team confirming the injury of Papu Gómez

The Papu became a fixture among Scaloni’s calls since the current Sevilla midfielder earned his place based on good play and appearing at indicated times such as the day he started against Paraguay in the Copa América and scored the only goal. of the meeting. Then, every time he had to enter the starting eleven or from the substitute bench, the former Arsenal de Sarandí and San Lorenzo player had good performances.

Gómez, 33, managed in the Scaloni cycle to be able to consolidate himself in the Albiceleste team and became a fixed every time that the DT from Pujato, Santa Fe, had to call the players for the commitments in the Qualifiers.

Papu Gómez is a fixture in each call for Scaloni (EFE / Raúl Martínez)



On the other hand, the DT also disaffected some players called up for this double qualifying date and the decision came on Monday afternoon before boarding the flight to San Juan for the classic that will be played this Tuesday at the Bicentennial Stadium from 8.30pm.

In this way the coach released six youths who did not travel to the province of Cuyo and will return to their clubs. Is about Enzo Fernández and Santiago Simón (both from River Plate); Cristian Medina and Exequiel Zeballos (both from Boca Juniors), Gastón Ávila (Rosario Central) and the goalkeeper of the Tigre Reserve and who also alternated in the First, Federico Gomes Gerth.

Enzo Fernández was one of the youth summoned and who was disaffected (@Argentina)

In this way, the coaches of the aforementioned team will be able to count on those players from this Tuesday. In the case of the three First Division teams, they will join the training sessions with a view to the 21st date of the Professional League that will start this Thursday. While with the goalkeeper of Tigre, he will be at the disposal of the coach of the Victory Matador that this Sunday he will play the final of the First National against Barracas Central and whose winner will play in the main category in the 2022 season.

The only young people who stayed with the rest of the squad for the match against the Scratch are Thiago Almada (Vélez) and Matías Soulé (Juventus). The two got on the plane and can be taken into account by the technician.

Scaloni, together with his coaching staff, decided to summon the youth team so that they can play hard alongside the seniors and the base of the squad that won the Copa América on July 10. The DT took as a reference the development that had Julian Alvarez that, beyond his own conditions, exploded after spending more than a month with the rest of his teammates between the two qualifying matches and the South American contest was held in Brazil.

