the 3 most common dangers

It is possible that this year you have considered giving technology to that special someone. If you are thinking buy a mobile on AliExpress there are several things you should know. It is an unknown platform for many and in which, normally, things of little value are bought. When you make an outlay as important as that of a mobile there are several details of AliExpress that you must know to avoid surprises. Today we tell you how It is advisable to buy mobile phones on AliExpress, what you should take into account when doing it and how to avoid being scared when you receive it.

Is it worth buying mobile phones on AliExpress?

You should know that there are two types of AliExpress: the normal and the Plaza. The second is a kind of Amazon with reliable sellers and products that are shipped from Spain or Europe. These products usually arrive in a few days, they have official support and a guarantee. Of course, all this makes the prices very similar to those you can find in Amazon or physical stores.

If you are considering buy on AliExpress you probably want to do it in the normal one. This platform is the most popular and where the Chinese sellers shipping from China. These orders tend to have much longer shipping periods, they do not usually have a guarantee or it is very difficult to manage it and AliExpress support can be greatly improved.

Of course, it is in this normal AliExpress where you will find the best mobile deals. The devices are usually cheaper than in Spain and are practically identical to those sold in physical stores or Amazon. In exchange for a very good price you will have to deal with 3 dangers when buying.

In AliExpress there are a lot of fake smartphones that you should avoid

No matter what model you want to buy, there is probably a copy that a seller wants to try to sell you. It is important that you use trusted links, look closely at the reviews of customers and seller’s score.

Many try to sell you devices similar to those Xiaomi or Samsung more popular that are copies or replicas of a much lower value. Avoiding absurd prices You will get away from this type of scams, although you must be very careful and take a good look at what you buy.

Of course, take a look at the supported networks and user reviews from your own country. If you see that everything is fine, it is likely that this model works correctly. If you buy from Spain, read the description of the product well, as the seller will be in charge of indicating if it is compatible with the 4G or 5G networks that are used.

Be very careful with VAT and customs

Buying mobile phones on AliExpress may incur extra expenses that you don’t have on other local platforms. For a few months the platform includes VAT on all products and it charges you when you are going to finalize the payment. This can increase the price set by the seller initially.

You should also take into account the customs. Your country’s customs may review the package and make you pay for the service. Depending on the price of the product and the taxes you have paid, you may have to submit documentation and make an extra payment for receiving the smartphone.

If you have to go through the customs box, it is possible that no longer save anything on the purchase of the mobile or that it is even more expensive than buying it in Spain. And no, there is no way to know whether or not a package will pass through the customs of your country, so you cannot know when buying.

Do AliExpress packages arrive in time for Christmas?

Since the beginning of November, AliExpress begins to receive many more orders than normal from the international market. It is very difficult to know the exact delivery date of a package, so you must advance your purchase quite a bit.

Bachelor’s Day, Black friday And Christmas shopping makes AliExpress and shipping agencies are saturated. This means that there are many delays in the orders and that, probably, it does not arrive on time.

If you want to buy a mobile on AliExpress to give as a Christmas gift, it is very important that you do so before entering December. Even 45 days in advance you could have problems given the demand for international shipments.

When mobile shopping on AliExpress You should be aware of possible model scams, customs and delivery times. If you manage to save all of them, you will be able to buy a cheaper smartphone than normal, although you will still have the thorn of the guarantee.