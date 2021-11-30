A couple of years ago the augmented reality came to the search engine Google. First they launched the popular 3D animals, then the dinosaurs, cars or athletes from the past Olympic Games, among other objects that we can add in our living room and view from any angle with the camera of our compatible mobile device.

With the new feature of ** Google Search ** it is no longer necessary to install Google Earth to see in 3D some of the most important monuments in the world. Now from the search itself we can see in 3D and in augmented reality more than 90 monuments.

The 91 monuments in 3D from Google

Specifically, in the Spanish version of the search engine we see how we now have access to 91 monuments in 3D which include the Alhambra, the Sagrada Familia, Big Ben, the Eiffel Tower or the Parthenon, among other very touristy monuments.

Below we leave you with the complete list of monuments that Google Search in Spanish is currently able to show us in 3D, but it is expected that Google will gradually add more monuments:

Westminster Abbey Conservatory of Flowers British museum london Plaça de Catalunya Alhambra Christ redeemer Niterói Contemporary Art Museum Campidoglio Square Arc de Triomphe in Paris Painted Ladies Louvre Museum Square of the Lordship Basilica of Guadalupe Flatiron Building Metropolitan Art Museum Trafalgar Square Basilica of the Sagrada Família The Angel of Independence National Science Museum of Japan Navona Square Basilica of the Holy Cross Empire state building Tokyo National Museum Ponte Vecchio Basilica of Saint Peter Aztec stadium Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum Brooklyn bridge Basilica of Santa Maria Novella Status Moses Mabhida Neuschwanstein Bay bridge Basilica of the Sacré Cœur Columbus statue London eye Rhodes Memorial Big ben Statue of Liberty One World Trace Center Rockefeller center Giotto's bell tower Fontana di Trevi Garnier opera Meiji Shrine Castle of Good Hope Roman Forum Palace of Fine Arts Sensõ-ji Castle chapultepec Magic Fountain of Montjuïc Buckingham Palace Stonehenge Castel Sant'Angelo Yoyogi National Gymnasium Kensington Palace Amazonas Theater Barcelona's cathedral Golden gate bridge Palace of Versailles Zojoji Temple Brasilia Cathedral Church of San Francisco de Asís Westminster Palace Tokyo Skytree Notre Dame Cathedral Alcatraz island National Palace Coit Tower New York Cathedral Invalids Pitti Palace Tower of London St Paul's Cathedral London Mount Rushmore Palazzo Vecchio tower of Pisa Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore Monument to the Heroes children A Paris pantheon Tokyo Tower Metropolitan Cathedral of Mexico City Monument to the voortrekker Pantheon of Rome Eiffel Tower São Paulo Metropolitan Cathedral Monument to the Revolution Parthenon Ushiku Daibutsu Georges Pompidou National Center of Art and Culture Musée d'Orsay Pier 39

When searching for the name of a monument, among its search results we will see the card 3D model that allows us to see the monument in 3D. Then we can see that monument in augmented reality by clicking on “See in your space” or access the complete list of monuments by displaying the lower menu “More monuments”.

Google Augmented Reality is only supported on ARCore-enabled devices. Currently most of the devices that have been launched in the last year are compatible with this technology.

