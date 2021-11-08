The MAS met this Sunday without much of the opposition in the old chamber of the Chamber of Deputies

Political tension grows in Bolivia, one day after the first year of the government of President Luis Arce, which will coincide with an indefinite national strike called by social multisectors such as civic, union members, international cargo transport, doctors and others who reject Law 1386. In this context, The opposition accused this Sunday the ruling party Movimiento Al Socialismo (MAS) of trying to carry out a “legislative coup.”

The deputies of the opposition benches denounced that the ruling party installed this Sunday a session in the old Parliament without opposition to elect the new board of the Chamber of Deputies.

“The MAS have gone to session alone in the old chamber, it is outrageous, it is disrespectful and of course the legislative blow to Bolivian democracy has been consummated”, said the deputy Hector Ormachea, from Comunidad Ciudadana (CC), the main opposition force.

The opposition deputies held a vigil in the chamber of the Chamber of Deputies since Saturday after the fourth intermission in the session to elect the new directive of the Chamber of Deputies.

Those of the Citizen Community (CC) denounced that on the list were “turncoats” who were “presented individually” belonging to that party.

“What the MAS is trying to cover is this corrupt maneuver of prebendalization, of destruction of the essence of democracy, which is respect for the minority in Parliament,” said the head of the CC bench at a press conference. Carlos Alarcón.

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, celebrates a year in office amid an indefinite national strike, military mobilization and growing political tension (EFE / Martín Alipaz)

Before the vigil of the opposition deputies, the session moved to the old Parliament chamber without the opposition deputies who denounced this fact through their social networks.

The hemicycle of the old Parliament is no longer used since August when the new facilities of the Legislative Assembly were released.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, the official Freddy Mamani Laura, said that another half-hour of an hour was given to the opposition so that it can arrange and form its “plan”. Then the session was resumed with the presence of the opposition benches and at this time they are voting for the election of the directive 2021-2022 that is taking place amid shouts and insults between legislators.

The deputy of Cree Erwin Bazan He stated that if the ruling party is “uncomfortable” that the “minorities” in Parliament have representation, then “close” the same and that it declares itself “in dictatorship” and what they intend is “to divide the opposition.”

Meanwhile, the former president Carlos Mesa, leader of the Citizen Community, published a resolution of that alliance that resolves to expel the deputies Edwin Rosas, from Tarija, and Keyla ortiz, from the Beni region.

“The MAS has turned politics into a market of consciences and into a traffic of dark interests, the Citizen Community is not going to tolerate these misconduct and has decided to expel those who have sold the people’s struggle in exchange for temporary charges,” says the message. Table that accompanies the resolution.

The document, signed by Mesa and the entire party leadership, indicates that those legislators “did not know the official nomination board of the Citizen Community, result of an internal democratic decision through the exercise of the vote ”.

Doctors and employees of the health sector have participated en masse in protests against the government (EFE / Martin Alipaz)



According to the local newspaper El Deber, Deputy Luciana Campero, from the Citizen Community, explained that the dissident parliamentarians They are the only ones who signed their applications and questioned that Mamani accept the one-man benches.

“In a democracy you have majorities and minorities. Under tyrannies the majority choose THEIR ‘minority’, and fabricate their false opposition with perks and corruption. It happened in Venezuela, it is happening today in Bolivia. Opponents must fight for respect for minorities and to replace 2/3 in regulations, “denounced former president Jorge” Tuto “Quiroga on his social networks.

The deputies must elect the board this Sunday since the inaugural session of the legislature will be held on Monday and then President Arce will provide a report on the purpose of fulfilling his first term in office amid announcements of stoppages and protests from citizen platforms and other sectors.

Last week the powerful retail trade unions They ratified that from Monday they will close all supply centers and street businesses so that the government repeals a law against the legitimization of illicit profits and financing of terrorism.

In mid-October, merchants and the opposition forced the government to withdraw a law with the same name from parliament, but then denounced that the ruling party had approved another regulation with the same name in the middle of the year, which defined the general frameworks. against illicit profits.

The fears are that both the framework law and the stopped bill allowed the government to investigate the assets of any citizen without a court order, and would force professionals such as lawyers and journalists to reveal information from clients or information sources.

With information from EFE, El Deber and AFP

