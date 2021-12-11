Cristina Kirchner, exulting. He was the central protagonist of the act in Plaza de Mayo

The Plaza de Mayo ended up being the scene of an abyss between the slogan of “United Argentina” and the spirit of the act that brought together Alberto Fernández and Cristina Fernández de Kirchner -central protagonist- with Lula da Silva Y Pepe Mujica. The former president aimed to condition negotiations with the IMF and the substantial section of the President’s speech was an answer, which in fact validates that tutor role. Altogether, in addition to exposing another tense chapter of the internal, They crowned a hegemonic message, of self-absorption, alien to a good part of reality.

A significant piece of information about this abstraction was silence on institutional violence in the celebration that combines the anniversary of the return to democracy and Human Rights Day. At the same time as the event in Plaza de Mayo, protests and clashes took place in Miramar due to the case of Luciano Olivera, a 16-year-old boy who was shot by a Buenos Aires policeman. Less than a month before, another teenager, Lucas Gonzalez, had been the victim of a similar episode in the Capital. Nothing was said now.

The whole act last night was marked by the discourse of hard Kirchnerism. Apart from the counterpoint for the negotiation with the Fund, Alberto Fernández made a journey in harmony with the words of CFK, in the conceptual and in a prominent point: expressly placing the former president as a victim of legal cases. Declared her innocent. In fact, not even the response to the former president for the warnings about the negotiations with the Fund broke that logic. He sought to be firm as the highest definition instance, but in tune with the requirement of toughness. It will now be necessary to see how much is reduced to the audience and how much it affects as uncertainty or brake to an agreement that, still unresolved, already projects adjustments.

The “unity” turned out to be a strange concept, denied in terms of national call. CFK was harsh with the macrista management and especially acid with the UCR. But perhaps the worst was the return to concepts of the times of its great wars, in the long run and in general with an adverse result, along with the vision that equates their electoral defeats with virtual coups d’état. The opponents trumps They would be accidents of history -in the electoral sense- and the result of enormous conspiracies.

Alberto Fernández, at the close of the event. He spoke about the negotiation with the IMF and responded to CFK

Just yesterday, he presented the result of the 2015 elections as the success of an alliance between “judges in their robes” and “hegemonic media”. It was the only way to explain the end of his management with a defeat, after long paragraphs of self-celebration. In the middle, there was a warning that exposed discomfort with the results at the polls when they put into crisis the old reflex of claiming the representation of the people. “Let us all Argentines get upset”He said in obvious reference to the time of the vote.

CFK placed the opposition victory of 2015 almost on the same level as a coup. “The night was made again for Argentina,” he had said about the election lost at the hands of Mauricio Macri. Later, he made an analogy with state terrorism and this time he alluded without naming it to lawfare. Alberto Fernández was more explicit. He asked “not to forget the genocidal” of the dictatorship and “those who put us in debt.” On the same level.

It could be understood as a contradiction such disqualification of the opposition spaces and the call for a political agreement to face the crisis and – strictly speaking – to validate the outcome of the negotiations with the IMF, whatever the end may be. It is not, at least in the vision of Kirchnerism and, by extension, the bulk of the ruling party: the guarantee that is claimed in a blind backup due to their condition as sole responsible for the debt and the crisis in general.

The internal surfaced all the time in gestures, physical and verbal. CFK celebrated all the time as if it were an act of personal vindication. Almost always alluded to Lula and to a lesser extent to Mujica, rather than to the President . And the management praise was focused on the twelve and a half years of the stage started by Néstor Kirchner and followed by his two terms. The defense of these two years of Government was in charge of the President.

The meaning of the act, finally, constituted an expression of closure due to its character of partisan demonstration, without any scope for other political spaces. But there was more. It was at the same time an expression of abstraction fueled by the microclimate.

There are several indicators of a deep conception. The appropriation of the celebration of the Day of Democracy – as of the battles for Human rights – is an outstanding fact. And repeated. Also the internal open sky as a political axis in these two years of government. More serious seems the denial or sloppy reading of the meaning, not exclusively political, of the last elections.

Less than a month ago, the ruling party registered a defeat without precedent in the history of Peronism. The point is not the attempt to reduce the weight of the opposition spaces and in particular Together for Change, to the point of disqualifying them as interlocutors, but rather the disconnection that it suggests with the framework of those choices, that is, the severity of the crisis and its own wear and tear.

This atmosphere of self-absorption is noticed simultaneously with the Intern’s presentation. It was seen in the Plaza and on stage. Of course, its most serious expression was the conditioning game imposed by the former president in direct references to the negotiation with the Fund. And in the same way, the responses of Alberto Fernández. Say your battles on the most sensitive terrain, because it is the point around which the economic and social perspectives revolve.

Is about the most alarming image left by the second post-election act of the ruling party. The first shared by Alberto Fernández and CFK.

