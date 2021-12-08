One of the best known messaging applications, Telegram, is common on our mobiles, tablets and computers. But do you know that also Can you access Telegram from a device with Android TV or Google TV? You can access messages and multimedia content from your TV just by following these steps.

It is true that Telegram can only be downloaded officially through Google Play and other application stores for phones, tablets and computers. But with this method and with the same phone app You can have Telegram on your TV with all the advantages that that can entail.

All Telegram content on your TV

Install Telegram on TV with Android TV or Google TV It is not as simple as going to Google Play, but do not spread panic. With a simple tutorial similar to the one we have seen on other occasions we can achieve it.

We can select even dark mode

Preparatory way we have to get on the one hand with the application in APK format and take it to the mobile. We can easily download it from this link in APKMirror. We also have to download this app. It is called Set Orientation and it is used to adjust the screen to Telegram and make it appear in landscape mode.

With these applications on the mobile we can use Send Files To TV to send the applications to the TV. It is a process that we have carried out on other occasions and that we will explain here in a summarized way. You will also need a file explorer. For the tests I have used An Explorer but any other can do that you have installed or that you look for in the Google application store.

Send Files to TV Developer: Yablio

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Tools

With the Send Files to TV application on mobile and on TV, it will allow you to send any type of content from your phone to Android TV or Google TV and vice versa. We open Send Files to TV on the mobile and on the device, marking one as the sender (the mobile) and the television in this case as the receiver. In the search engine we go to the folder in which we have downloaded the APK of Set Orientation and Telegram and we send it to the TV.

Now on the TV, we left Send Files to TV and we open the browser that we have installed, looking for the downloads folder. There we will see the APK and to install it we just have to click on it and select “Install”. Same with both apps.

These are not reflected in the TV applications, so we will have to look for it in the section “Applications” in the “Settings” general TV settings. They may even appear between “System Applications”.

In the case of Set Orientation we open it and select the “Landscape” mode to make the screen appear in landscape format.

Now tap on Telegram. We start the installation as one more application and as on the mobile we will have to enter our phone number (the one associated with Telegram) and wait for the code that should reach the account.

With these steps Telegram on TV becomes functional. We can see the multimedia content and see all the messages. We have the same options as on mobile and we can even use dark mode. Also, if we have a control with a trackpad function and text keys, we can move easily and simply and respond and write messages.

Other methods to watch Telegram on TV

It is the mode that allows better access, since then you have other ways to access Telegram from the television. You can try applications like TMP- Telegram Media Player. It can be downloaded from Google Play easily and simply but it does not allow more than to see the multimedia files that we have in the chats.

Another solution can be mirror mobile screen on TV through the Chromecast that we either have connected or it has the built-in TV. It is enough to have the mobile and therefore Telegram connected to the same Wi-Fi network of the Chromecast to stream through the Google Home app.

You just have to go into Home and find the device you want to send the screen to. You select it and at the bottom you will see the notice “Send screen”. Press and you will see an image like the one above. Now you can see your phone screen on TV. You just have to enter Telegram from your phone to see your chats and big.

Of all the options, the one that is most powerful is the first, although it is true that it is the one that requires the most preparation.