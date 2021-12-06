Dec 06, 2021 at 2:11 PM CET

Susana arizaga

The claim of 20 euros who owed him began with a fight and ended in an altercation in which there were no shortage of shots with BB gun. The defendant ended up using all projectiles that he had in the charger about the friend who owed him the money and about another person who was present during the brawl, to whom he caused wounds of not much importance, although it was enough so that, at least one, had to receive several stitches.

The confrontation broke out in the address of the friend’s partner, where the defendant went ready to recover the 20 euros that, in his opinion, had been waiting too long. From words to deeds, and the scuffle It unleashed a fight that escalated when the BB gun entered the scene, which the defendant did not hesitate to use against the other two individuals, according to the scant data that emerged minutes before the start of the trial. judgment held in the Criminal Court of Zamora.

The brawl, which occurred in Zamora, caused a major social alarm, according to the judgment of the magistrate, a aggravating that motivated the sentence to the accused a year and a half in prison for the two crimes of minor injuries, those caused at two victims that ended up in the emergency department.

The magistrate agreed to substitute the prison sentence, at the request of the defense attorney and with the approval of the Prosecutor’s office, by a fine, a substitution that could be applied because the defendant, with the initials ATS, lacks a criminal record. The court ruling also establishes the payment of a compensation to each of the wounded by the wounds.