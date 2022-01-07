Throughout this year we will learn about the new proposals from manufacturers in the smartphone market. Samsung, for example, appeared during CES 2022 to present the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, a terminal that offers high-end features without significantly raising its price. However, the company’s true flagships, the Samsung Galaxy S22, have already begun to appear prior to their presentation.

Unbox Therapy, one of the most popular YouTube channels in technology, shared a video showing all the variants that make up the next generation. It is important to mention, of course, that the “devices” shown in the material are the dummy units of the Samsung Galaxy S22. That is, fake terminals that accessory manufacturers use to design their products and launch them on time.

For unknown reasons, the aforementioned channel put the video in private and it is no longer possible to see it. However, in 9to5Google they managed to get a screenshot showing all three models —Accompanied by a Galaxy S21 Ultra that serves as a reference. Except for surprise, the Samsung Galaxy S22 will have some very similar measurements to its predecessors.

The biggest of all, clearly, is the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which could integrate a screen of 6.8 “. For its part, the Galaxy S22 + would arrive with a panel 6.55 “. The most compact of the family, the Galaxy S22, would have a screen of 6.1 “.

Regarding the design, there are also some changes, especially in the standard terminal. Unlike the previous generation, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is inspired by the design of the Galaxy Note to offer a look cleaner in the rear. Gone is that protruding corner island that gave space to the cameras of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Last November we saw it in detail in a real image.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, according to information that provides the leaker Zaryab Khan, would integrate a 6.8 “Dynamic AMOLED QHD + display. Inside we would find an Exynos 2200 processor, 8/16 G RAM, 128/256/512 GB storage and a battery of 5,000 mAh. As for the photographic section, you can expect a configuration of 4 cameras with sensors of 12 MP (ultra wide angle, f / 2.2) + 108 MP + (wide angle f / 1.8) + 10 MP (telephoto, f / 2.4) + 10 MP (telephoto, f / 4.9). The front camera would be 40 MP (f / 2.2).

At the moment there is no certainty about the filing date of the Samsung Galaxy S22. The shortage of components has hit the entire technology industry, and the South Korean company has not been exempt from the problem.