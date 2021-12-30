Blancpain, the pioneer diver’s watch company, has had close ties to the oceans for almost 70 years, since the 1953 launch of the first modern diver’s watch, the Fifty Fathoms. But it is through its Blancpain Ocean Commitment program that the haute horlogerie brand has co-financed 20 major scientific expeditions and contributed to a significant increase in the surface area of ​​Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) around the world.

Blancpain has presented numerous award-winning documentary films, underwater photography exhibitions and various publications related to the oceans, which is why its alliance with Oceana, the largest international organization dedicated exclusively to the conservation of the oceans with which the expedition was carried out, is natural. Alacranes Project to explore the depths of two areas that are home to some of the greatest underwater riches in the Gulf of Mexico.

Arrecife Alacranes / Photo: Courtesy of Blancpain.

For 15 days, the expedition ship sailed through the Arrecife Alacranes National Park, which is located about 140 kilometers north of Yucatán and is home to the largest reef system in the southern Gulf of Mexico. The Bajo del Norte was also explored, which is a neighboring reef system that, unlike Alacranes, is not protected as a natural area. The objective of the mission was to collect information on the health status of biodiversity and reveal the secrets of these reefs.

It was through the use of innovative technologies, such as the sonar called “Fish Hunter PRO”, (rarely used in local waters), that scientists from different specialties analyzed the environmental DNA, as well as photogrammetric modeling to find the vast variety of reefs. and species such as the Lionfish or the Leatherback Turtle, recognized as the largest species of turtle in the world.

Arrecife Alacranes / Photo: Courtesy of Blancpain.

The data collected allowed creating 3D maps of the reefs and identifying endemic species, as well as those for which this region represents a migratory route. The scientists who participated in the expedition brought not only different frontier knowledge, but also used the most advanced science to make their observations.

Photogrammetry is a technique that allows us to measure reality through photos. From fixed points identified in two-dimensional photographs, it allows calculating distances and proportions and then reconstructing objects and scenes in three-dimensional (3D) models.

Although underwater photogrammetry is rare, it is a fundamental technique to know the depths of little explored regions of the oceans, in this case in the Gulf of Mexico region through a 3D digital model. All the information collected on the structure and function of the organisms that live on or near the seabed will serve as a basis for future research, which will allow the reef conservation status to be identified and possible damages to be compensated.

The region explored during the Proyecto Alacranes expedition is home to at least 136 species of fish, 34 species of corals and various species of dolphins and marine animals of great commercial importance, such as the shovel snail and the grouper.

Arrecife Alacranes / Photo: Courtesy of Blancpain.

Fifty Fathoms and the fascination for the oceans

The relationship of a fine watchmaking brand like Blancpain with the oceans stems from this mythical piece of the highest Swiss watchmaking. The collection was designed in 1953 by Jean-Jaques, who was co-director of Blancpain at the time and was recognized as a great diver.

The name of the collection is due to the technology used in the piece, which created a milestone for underwater watchmaking, achieving a water resistance of 50 fathoms (fathoms) or almost 100 meters. It was from this watch that inspiration in the oceans invaded the watchmaker’s house, which continues to contribute to marine exploration with expeditions of the size of the Alacranes Project.