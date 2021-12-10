To tune in to the free channels, you need to go to Google TV, and go to the “Live” tab, and that’s it. For now, this new integration with Pluto TV will be available for the United States, but Google said it expects it to be available on all Google TV devices in the coming weeks.

Google was interested in offering this service for free, because according to an investigation carried out by 67% of TV broadcasters are concerned about how much they will pay for these services.

“There is more entertainment streaming than ever, and if you want to see it all, the cost of subscriptions can rise rapidly. In fact, our research showed that 67% of TV broadcasters are concerned about how much they will pay for streaming in the future. “.

To enjoy this service, it will not be necessary for users to have the Pluto TV app installed.

What is Pluto TV?

Pluto TV is a streaming internet television platform operated by ViacomCBS Streaming, owned by ViacomCBS since January 2019.