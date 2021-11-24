Samsung continues to enhance the potential of its mobile phones and if we already know the dates to update to One UI 4.0 and therefore to Android 12, now it’s time to focus on an application that the company has launched to take better advantage of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra camera. It’s about Expert RAW.

The application for the camera that comes preloaded in Samsung mobiles is already quite complete and with Expert RAW they want to make it even easier for demanding users to squeeze the photographic possibilities of their mobile by offering the possibility of take RAW photos and activate Pro mode with secondary sensors.

Pro mode to all cameras

Samsung Expert RAW is a tool that for now is born limited, because can only be installed on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and also requires One UI 4.0 with Android 12. The advantage is that this model has begun to receive the new Google operating system or is about to do so depending on the market.

Galaxy Expert RAW

APK: https://t.co/RO8DXM0AWX

Lightroom Profile: https: //t.co/Nxq7ae4NF5 Supported in S21U running Android 12 or above. Linear DNG 16bit raw, Lossless JPEG, HDR, ISO, Shutter-Speed, EV, Manual Focus, White Balance, Histogram, UW, Wide, Tele (3x), Tele (10x) lens pic.twitter.com/6VSuDQo9tE – Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) November 24, 2021

Expert RAW aims to improve performance when using the secondary lenses of the S21 Ultra. The main sensor already allows shooting in RAW and now with this app you can

Unlock the Pro mode possibilities for wide angle and optical zoom.

With the pro mode for the secondary lenses they will be compatible with HDR, you can adjust values ​​such as ISO, shutter speed, white values, focus … the same thing that until now can be done with the main lens. Along with these improvements you can also access histogram as well as generate lossless JPG images data and in RAW format.

The application will arrive through the Galaxy Store, although for now it is not available or at least in my case, it does not appear. If you want to try it before Samsung announces it officially and you are interested, @FrontTron has made available an APK that can be downloaded from this link.

