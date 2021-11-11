As promised, PUBG renewal is on available to download on Google Play and the App Store, in more than 200 countries. This PUBG follows the usual “Battle Royale” scheme but with improved graphics, new game mechanics, vehicles and maps.

Set in the year 2051, ‘PUBG: New State’ will take on 100 players on a shrinking battlefield until only one is left standing. The game had been in pre-registration on Android and iOS for a few months now and now the wait is finally over.

New status and new decade

If you liked the PUBG of a lifetime, you may also like the new ‘PUBG: New State’. The game repeats the same pattern but now with a futuristic atmosphere: it is set in the year 2051. As usual, everything begins with a parachute jump and the immediate provision of weapons to survive as long as possible.

Not only does the setting and the settings change. This new PUBG renew your graphics with global lighting, with new mechanics like dodging, calling drones and new electric vehicles to move quickly around the map.

The game is now available for download on Google Play and the App Store, with a download size 1.5 GB. You can now download and install it, although the servers will be activated a little later than expected: at 3:00 p.m. in South Korea, or 7:00 a.m. in Spain.

The minimum requirements on Android they are from a mobile with a 64 GB processor with 2 GB of RAM, Android 6.0 or higher and support for OpenGL 3.1 or Vulkan 1.1 or higher versions or, in the case of having an iPhone or iPad, that has iOS 13 or higher .