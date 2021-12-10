There is no doubt that when we talk about popular mobile video games it is mandatory to mention Pokemon go. The title of Niantic has not triumphed solely by bearing the seal of Nintendo, but also for offering an innovative and interactive work.

Have already passed several years since its launch, exactly five, but the number of active players today is still really surprising. This has been possible thanks to the work of the developer, who based on updates He has managed to keep the coaches hooked.

Although at a certain point, the content becomes repetitive and the ways to innovate in delivery are increasingly rare. However, Niantic has managed to hit the key in the augmented reality game of the famous series. They are about Powered PokéStops, a different version than the ones we know from the beginning and that have great differences.

How do they work

They do not really have much mystery, but it is worth explaining their functioning, since it is far from what we used to know. The feature to boost Poképaradas in Pokémon GO arrives to offer players a new way to get bigger rewards.

Previously, each PokéStop contained certain mapping tasks that awarded rewards upon completion. Now, users will have the possibility to improve them depending on the number of players who scan the point. Based on the number of people who meet this requirement, the PokéStop will level up. Specifically, there are 3 levels:

First level: 5 scans

Second level: 10 scans

Third level: 25 scans

It should be noted that the upgrade will only be available for a Limited time. Therefore, at the end of that period, it must be activated again. Yes indeed, the higher the level the longer it will stay operational and the better rewards it will provide.

In addition, a reputed user of the saga who is dedicated to reporting on it has reported that it is possible to find a Shiny Pokémon more frequently near these powered stops. So it is advisable to go next to it to try your luck.

Pokémon that appear in Empowered PokéStops can appear Shiny directly on the map. pic.twitter.com/UMfDs1OIZj – PokéXperto (@pokexperto) December 10, 2021

How they are scanned

The first thing you should know before going deep into this question is that the Virtual Reality scanning option it is only enabled from level 20. If you have verified that you meet this requirement, you are ready to power up PokéStops.

When you come across one, tap on it as if you were going to spin the record like you’ve been doing all this time. The difference is that you must access the three points in the upper area right.

Once this step is done you will see a section called ‘Scan PokéStop’. After that, tap on the record button to start the scan. A frame will appear on the screen that you have to keep framed while rotating on yourself. The only thing left to do is send the video to Niantic.

The purpose of this particularity is improve appearance and rendering of these thanks to augmented reality as explained by LevelUp. What is intended is to create new elements in them with the intention that the adventure become more immersive still.

