The amounts indicated in the ingredients are guidanceThey will depend on the size of the flags, the ingredients we use and how many we are at home. In addition, they can be assembled to taste or add other products.

You just have to prepare the mise en place arranging all the ingredients properly drained, where appropriate, and cut, with a kitchen board and a serving plate to assemble each unit. If using fat pickles, cut each one thickly sliced; dried tomatoes can be cut into about three pieces each, and bell peppers into similar sizes.

Assemble the flags by threading the different ingredients on each appetizer skewer, alternating them. We recommend starting with the pickle, which will absorb the possible juices that the other components may release to avoid staining our hands.

Finish by making a vinaigrette to taste emulsifying olive oil, lemon juice and vinegar, and sauce the banderillas arranged on a platter or tray before serving. Or, simply, season with good oil.