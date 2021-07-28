Reuters.- The peso was heading this afternoon to close with a slight rise for the fifth consecutive day, while the market was waiting to know the tone of the Federal Reserve of the United States in its announcement of monetary policy on Wednesday.

The local stock market, on the other hand, closed almost unchanged after a session with ups and downs, in the middle of the quarterly reporting season both on Wall Street and in the local stock market, and it remained attentive to concerns about a possible tightening in the regulation of companies in the technology sector in China.

The peso was trading at 19.97 per dollar, with an advance of 0.27% versus Monday’s Reuters reference price. In the last five days, the peso accumulated a rise of 0.82%.

“The Fed’s two-day meeting starts today (…) the markets are awaiting any clue about a possible reduction in asset purchases, ”Jorge Gordillo, CI Banco’s director of analysis, said earlier.

With the peso strengthened, news from the Fed awaits

The expert added that concerns about increased regulation in China could contaminate other asset pricesIt’s like bonds and currencies, especially from emerging countries.

Meanwhile, the referential S & P / BMV IPC index, made up of the most liquid stocks on the market, it rose a marginal 0.03% to 50,910.53 points.

Earlier in the session, the publication of the quarterly results of the mining giant Grupo México, one of the world’s largest copper producers, whose earnings rose 67% year-on-year in the second quarter, to $ 1,027 million.

In the debt market, the 10-year bond yield fell five basis points to 6.94%, while the 20-year rate fell one, to 7.64%.

