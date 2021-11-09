The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned that in Mexico it is “highly probable” that there will be a fourth wave of infections by Covid-19 in the coming weeks.

“In November and December it is highly probable that there will be a wave,” said Cristian Morales, PAHO representative in Mexico.

During the inauguration of the 18th International Hospital del Futuro Congress, the official commented that in two weeks Mexico will be able to see the effect that the Day of the Dead Parade on October 31, which was attended by a million people, and the Mexican Grand Prix will have. of Formula 1 last weekend.

“We will see in the next two or three weeks if the population followed the instructions of healthy distance, use of masks, frequent hand washing and other non-pharmacological measures that allow us to restrict the infection by SARS-Cov-2,” he mentioned.

Morales pointed out that although most of the states of Mexico are on a green traffic light, there are still 20 thousand active cases, so if the start of a new wave does not appear in the coming weeks, it could come with winter.

“Even if an outbreak is not generated or contained, let us remember that despite the fact that the epidemiological risk traffic light is green in most of the country, there are more than 20 thousand active cases and December and January, the winter period, is highly we are likely to face a new wave of Covid-19, “he added.

He added that if vaccination continues to advance and a new strain of the virus does not appear, transmission will be more limited in the number of patients and deaths.

