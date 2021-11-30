Leadership and management models with these characteristics have been present in entrepreneurship for decades and today technology is allowing them to be promoted and exploited to the maximum. One area in which we observe it every day is that of digital marketing and the AdTech sector, in which I am directly involved, although the trend is evident in almost any field.

In other words, technology has paved the way for exponential growth in almost any industry, but to reap, companies – led by their leaders – need to address digital transformation in a strategic and well-targeted way.

First, digital transformation must adapt the vision, strategy, infrastructure and talent of the organization to incorporate and capitalize on the empowering advantages of technology and that this allows it to anticipate and prepare for the needs and trends of the future. What I have called “Future proof organizations”.

Organizational digital transformation is the response to the accelerated digital evolution of the environment, which has changed the way we carry out practically any activity, from entertainment, work dynamics, education and of course the purchase and consumption of goods and services. For this reason, it is clear that digital transformation must be a transversal process that touches all the fundamental areas of each company.

Successfully accomplished, a digital transformation provides the platform for exponential growth for organizations, but that’s just the beginning. In my experience, after years of studying and seeking to take full advantage of the advantages of technology, I have been able to identify at least five more steps that must be followed to consolidate exponential growth.

First, you must have a why. Growth, especially exponential growth, must be guided by reasons that go beyond economic value and generally involve social or even cultural value.

It is also essential to have a north. That is, clarity of the current position of the organization and where you want to take it, and of course, be willing to follow the indicated path.

On the other hand, having a course is of little use if you do not create a route with well-delineated and measurable gradual and progressive achievements. In addition, it becomes essential to maintain learning through study, learning and experimentation.