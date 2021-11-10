One Piece live-action cast revealed

Netflix seems to have an obsession with adaptations live-action anime, well in addition to Cowboy bebop, the platform streaming is also working on a series of One Piece. To date, the details about the project remained scarce, but finally we have new information about it and specifically, all the actors who will participate in the project.

Via Twitter, the official account of the series revealed all the actors who will be involved with the project and without further ado, here we share them:

If he’s going to become the Pirate King, he’ll need a crew. Join @InakiGodoy as Monkey D. Luffy, @ mackenyu1116 as Roronoa Zoro, @emilysteaparty as Nami, @itsbookofjacob as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji on their quest for the legendary One Piece. Coming exclusively to @Netflix . pic.twitter.com/lzSQ9YpWtg – ONE PIECE (ワ ン ピ ー ス) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) November 9, 2021

– Iñaki Godoy will be Monkey D. Luffy

– Mackenyu will be Rorona Zoro

– Emily Rudd as Nami

– Jacob Robero Gibson as Usopp

– Taz Skylar will be Sanji

Sadly, we still don’t know exactly when the series will debut on the streaming platform, but they reiterate that it will be exclusive to Netflix. Are you excited for this adaptation? Let us know your opinion in the comments.

Editor’s note: I’m confident Netflix will do a good job with this adaptation, but I still have quite a few concerns about it. And is that anime and live-action do not get along at all, and I think we can count on one hand the adaptations that have come out “decent.” Hopefully Netflix doesn’t disappoint.

