Covid is still the Grinch who steals Christmas

According to a report from the Hellosafe platform, the price of typical products of the Christmas season has increased 90 percent due to the Covid pandemic.

In Mexico, considered one of the countries that spends the most for Christmas, it is estimated that families cut their budget for the celebration up to 10 percent and that it goes from 5 thousand 45 pesos to 4 thousand 500.

Violence in Zacatecas

Two clashes between alleged members of the Sinaloa and Jalisco Nueva Generación cartels in Valparaíso, Zacatecas, left eight people dead.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Republic, in coordination with the state prosecutor’s office, will be in charge of the corresponding investigations.

Mexicans triumph again in the CDMX Marathon

After 12 years, a Mexican, Darío Castro, won the men’s marathon in Mexico City . The second place was obtained by Eloy Sánchez by difference of one second.

Castro reached the goal almost dragging his leg due to a pull that he suffered from kilometer 35. From the Alameda the two Mexicans, both members of the Armed Forces, advanced almost evenly and crossed the line almost at the same time.

In the women’s edition, the victory went to the Kenyan Lucy Cheruiyot.

Covid ‘outbreak’ at anti-vaccine meeting

Seven doctors who attended an ‘anti-vaccine’ summit in Florida fell ill with Covid-19. At the event held in early November in Ocala, the use of alternative treatments to prevent infections, natural immunity, the vaccination mandate in some states and the immunization of minors were discussed.

One of those infected was 71-year-old cardiologist Bruce Boros, who told the meeting that he and his wife had been taking ivermectin for 16 months and felt healthier than ever.