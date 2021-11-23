New to the world of cryptocurrencies? Beware of these scams!

Fake advertising on Google, fake customer service accounts, and fake trading advisors, know how scammers take advantage of these tools and protect your cryptocurrencies.

The world of cryptocurrencies is full of wonders, advantages and amazing things, but, not everything is rosy and not all that shines is BTC, so in Bitcoin Mexico we have listed 3 situations that users have to take care of, well could lead them to a scam and lose their cryptocurrencies

Beware of these scams!

Usually, When you are new to the world of cryptocurrencies, you do not have all the necessary experience that allows us to identify and get away from the dangers and malicious people who are after our crypto.

Let’s accept it! At the beginning, we all went through the situation in which we were tempted to respond to a stranger on Twitter or Reddit who was talking about cryptocurrencies, to invest in a crypto project that we consider interesting, to trust the words of a supposed expert trader or to invest in an NFT game that promised that we wouldn’t have to work another day of our lives.

An effective solution to avoid these mistakes or not run the risk of having a bad experience in the world of cryptocurrencies, blockchain, NFTs and crypto video games, is education, and of course, also find a trusted portal like Bitcoin Mexico.

One of our phrases is that you will not miss a single Satoshi of Information with us, but once you read this content you will not miss a single Satoshi due to ignorance.

Ready? Here is a list of situations with which you will have to be very careful. Likewise, if you already have experience in the cryptoverse, it does not hurt to know the new trends of criminals

1) Don’t trust Google searches

In our daily life when we do not know the answer to a question, or we have a doubt about the operation of something, we choose to search for it on Google. From here the most used search engine redirects us to YouTube, Reddit, Instagram, Amazon, Mercado Libre and more.

In addition to looking for the answer to everything in Google, we usually do not go beyond the first search page and more usually they are always the first links to which we go. This trend has worked for us and it works for all of us, right?

But, it is not that easy in the world of cryptocurrencies, since a trend that crypto criminals are applying is to pay Google, or other browsers, so that their copy and fraudulent websites appear in the first searches. Even above the real project pages or crypto wallets.

This is an example, when searching for the MetaMask wallet, a first paid link appears that seems to be the link of the real wallet of the wallet (https://metamask.io/ ) however if we look at the address it is heading to, it says maskmeha.io.

Users who have entered these types of links trusting that they are real have downloaded the supposed MetaMask add-on, which is false and as soon as they have installed it, everything in their account is exhausted.

In addition, this alert also extends to the mobile application store of your device. Be very careful what you download.

So we recommend the following:

Always be very aware of the original links of each of the crypto platforms which you will visit.

Never click on posts that appear as “Advertised” on Google, or any other browser.

Do not link to third parties or send them by email, no matter how true and reliable the portal may seem.

As an extra, we can recommend looking for the certified social networks of the platforms that we want to search because the links from their platforms usually come there.

Official account of MetaMask on Twitter.

2) Help from an official representative of a technical assistance service

It does not matter if you are new or old in the world of cryptocurrencies, it is likely that on some occasion you will have a question or a problem with your crypto exchange like Binance or in your NFT video game like Axie Infinity, and therefore you might think about going to your official Discord verified, following our first tip.

Next situation, You receive a private message from the official representative of the technical assistance service, or even from the CEO of the project himself, who has read your problem or question and will solve it right away. Thank you Satoshi Nakamoto! We have been saved.

To solve this problem, this subject could request several things: your password and email with which you opened the account, that you download a new version of the application, that they have provided you, or that you deposit an amount in their wallet to ensure that the problem was solved.

Do not do it! Since in 99% of cases it is a scam and you are seconds away from losing your cryptocurrencies. Customer support teams will never ask for any private information about your account!

We recommend the following:

Many platforms have a user support section within their web pages to solve customer service requirements.

Never give your passwords or email to absolutely anyone.

Continuing with the example of MetaMask, the platform has a support section in which it lists 11 rules within the community to stay safe Among those who stand out that you never share your private keys or the 12 words of your “seed phrase” and that you do not join Discord servers, WhatsApps, WeChat, Telegram channels or Twitter DMs, and pointed out that MetaMask support will never send text messages to help him or send private messages to someone who offers to help.

3) I became a millionaire by trading I will help you!



Another method that criminals try to take advantage of unsuspecting people is to bait that you can generate millions of dollars in a new trading platform.

Normally, if you publish any word on the world of cryptocurrencies on any social network, you will immediately receive friend requests and responses to your publication offering help, since they have made millions and want to help people do the same. What a fortune you have, right?

These subjects will have a portal where, in the best of cases, you can buy tokens or cryptocurrencies to imitate the behavior of their portfolio. But, what a surprise, then cryptos cannot be taken out for whatever reason. And in the worst case your Satoshi are in a criminal’s wallet.

For this problem we recommend:

Do not talk to strangers online (This will make your life easier in and out of the world of cryptocurrencies)

Follow our previous tips.

Other red alerts

We could be here all day commenting on the methods that crypto criminals use to get hold of your digital assets, however, with these 3 tips we hope to make your present and future within the ecosystem a much safer place.

Have they tried to scam you? Have they succeeded? How did you find out?

