The Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero, pointed out that Israel Vallarta, the alleged leader of the gang of kidnappers The Zodiac, and his lawyer have not accepted the strategy of the agency for his freedom despite having spent 16 years in prison.

“The case has been reviewed since September 2019 in coordination with Mr. Vallarta, his family members and lawyers. Various alternatives have been proposed to him, which could be enforced in the judicial process to expedite the issuance of the sentence. Mr. Vallarta and his defense have not accepted some of the strategies proposed consisting of promoting the incident of freedom due to data fading, ”said the head of the Ministry of the Interior (Segob).

“In such a way that if this strategy is applied to the Cassez antecedent, it is foreseeable that he will be acquitted in said matter, however, a pending criminal case continues,” he said.

In a conference, he commented that on July 19, Israel Vallarta’s lawyer presented new documentary evidence, which could lengthen the process, since the judge could not deliver the sentence until the evidence is released.

He recalled that Vallarta has been deprived of his liberty since 2005 for the alleged commission of various crimes, such as kidnapping, organized crime, carrying and possessing weapons and cartridges for the exclusive use of the Army.

The alleged leader of the kidnap gang The Zodiac He was arrested with his French partner Florence Cassez in December 2005 and in his case, he has not yet been sentenced.

