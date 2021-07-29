Nathan Fillion talks about the Uncharted movie

Prior to the revelation that Tom Holland would be in charge of playing a young Nathan Drake in the movie Uncharted, Nathan Fillion was the favorite candidate for this role, to the point of starring in a short where he gave life to the beloved protagonist of this series. Thus, The actor finally broke the silence, and has decided to talk about the long-awaited adaptation of Naughty Dog’s work.

During a GamingBible interview, Fillion was questioned by Holland’s selection of him to play Nathan Drake. Although the actor did not issue a clear answer about his feelings, he did mention that the Sony tape has the potential to fulfill his fans. This was what he commented:

“My only regret is that we had to wait so long, long for someone to do something to see Uncharted. Other than that, I think all my boxes have been checked. I’m really excited to see what they do with that. I love movies and those guys have never let us down; Tom Holland, come on, Mark Wahlberg. We will have a good time”.

Casting Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Sully was a controversial decision that to this day many people disagree. However, without a trailer, it is still too early to see what the outcome of these elections will be.

The movie of Uncharted will hit theaters on February 9, 2022. In related topics, the number of PS5s that have been sold to date has been revealed.

Via: GamingBible

