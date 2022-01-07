The cosplayer UniqueSora She is known for playing video game, anime and manga characters, although she often takes creative liberties. This was not the case with his cosplays of Tomb Raider and Uncharted, because in both he tried to recreate his characters in a faithful way, imitating the official art of both games.

UniqueSora She has been a hobby cosplayer for years and among her first costumes is that of Chloe frazer, whom she played in August 2018. This version of Chloe is based on Uncharted 2, where we see her for the first time as one of the protagonists of the game and a love interest of Nathan Drake.

UniqueSora conducted a lara croft cosplay in July 2019, based on the Tomb Raider reboot developed by Crystal Dynamics. This new version of Lara Croft featured a younger look, recounting her origins from the popular archaeologist, and cosplaying from UniqueSora recreates its appearance very well.

Although the cosplay not a perfect recreation, UniqueSora replicated some items such as the jade necklace from Lara Croft, plus he used what appears to be a toy bow. Still, UniqueSora achieves a strong resemblance to Lara Croft, as she boasts by placing the official art next to her cosplay.

PlayStation players will be able to enjoy the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on January 28, when it arrives on PlayStation 5. This collection is about a remastering of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and its expansion, The Lost Legacy; If you want to play the original trilogy, you can purchase the Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, which arrived on the PS4 in 2015. As to tomb Raider, Epic Games recently gave away the new trilogy to their PC players, but there is no new game announced at the moment.