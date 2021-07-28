The Mexican insuretech Guros, founded by entrepreneurs Juan Manuel Gironella San Juan, Javier Gironella San Juan and Juan Manuel Gironella García, revealed to Forbes Mexico that managed to close a seed investment round for 5.8 million dollars.

It is a capital that will reach the startup, whose technological platform allows people to quote, buy and manage auto insurance with different companies in seconds, mainly from funds such as F-Prime Capital and Cometa.

Follow the information on the economy and finances in our specialized section

Likewise, this investment round, which allows the insuretech to reach a valuation of $ 30 million, also had the participation of Clocktower and Insurify, in addition to funds that had previously supported the company such as Leap and Magma Partners.

“Before Guros, the entire insurance process focused mainly on selling insurance, which is invasive, complex and sometimes dark, that is why we worked to create a completely digital environment around the user,” explained Juan Gironella San Juan, CEO of the company.

In an interview with Forbes Mexico, the co-founder of the technology company explained that this capital that they are receiving today will help the company to strengthen three areas of its structure in particular.

The first of these is to increase the capabilities and scope of its online platform, with the aim of continuing to improve its performance with a central focus on its user.

Follow the business information in our specialized section

“Thinking like a customer has helped us get an early look at how to build a benchmark for the insurance industry. For example, today we offer a free service available to all registered users that allows car owners and drivers to track fines, taxes and driving restrictions such as Hoy No Circula ”, explains the entrepreneur.

In the second instance, Guros also plans to continue improving the operation of its API, which allows it to connect its platform with different companies that require quick insurance quotation and acquisition processes.

Among the companies that today already use this service to reduce search times are the Latin American unicorns Kavak and Creditas, as well as the Mexican neobank Albo.

Follow the technology information in our specialized section

Finally, the company, says its CEO, also plans to extend its service also to the field of health insurance, a segment in which they also consider there are important growth opportunities.

It is worth noting that Guros, whose platform has an offer of 8 insurers, already has a plant of 75 employees today, which allowed it to register a growth of 580% in the last 12 months.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed