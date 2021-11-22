FILE PHOTO: Armed soldiers stand next to Russian army vehicles outside a Ukrainian border checkpoint in the Crimean city of Balaclava on March 1, 2014. REUTERS / Baz Ratner

MOSCOW, Nov 22 (Reuters) – The Kremlin on Monday denied new allegations that Moscow is weighing a military attack on Ukraine, saying it was alarmed that Ukraine is being supplied with large quantities of weapons and increasing. its own military forces.

The head of the Ukrainian military intelligence told the Military Times this weekend that Russia had more than 92,000 soldiers grouped around the Ukrainian borders and that it was preparing for an attack in late January or early February.

Kyrylo Budanov said such an attack would likely include air, artillery and armored vehicle strikes, followed by aerial bombardments in the east, amphibious assaults in Odessa and Mariupol and a smaller foray through neighboring Belarus.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Mark Trevelyan; translated by Aida Peláez at the Gdansk newsroom)