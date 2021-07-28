After last January the family of María Elena Saldaña, known as The güereja, was in the middle of the controversy And after several months in low profile, now the comic actress has reappeared.

And it was at the beginning of this 2020 when it transpired that his son Felipe Marín suffered a spectacular crash in Lomas de Cocoyoc, in the municipality of Yautepec, Morelos, where the family lives. According to local media, the young man destroyed four cars when he collided with a truck for allegedly driving while intoxicated, in addition to allegedly having been taken injured to the hospital.

The case attracted attention at the time, however the comedian and her son were silent and had kept a low profile until now. It was even said that the young man was a fugitive from justice, and several versions ran that to date have been blurred.

Felipe, 20, has not mentioned anything about the case where he was supposedly driving (Photo: Instagram @mariaelenasalof)

In this regard, María Elena herself was brief and clarified that they were all gossip. This is what he said at the end of April: “My son cannot drive that truck, that is, we are compact, we cannot drive a truck of that size, not even going to dance in Chalma. Many people are hungry for things, for gossip, for sensationalism, for all that, for being a public person“He added regarding those who blamed his son for this accident. He also said that the person responsible for the accident “pleads guilty and we grant this person a pardon. So it was, that simple ”.

After the dimes and tell, now the actress of The güereja and something else shared a video on his official Instagram account, where She was seen very hot but funny next to her son, while both appear inside a vehicle where they line up to access the application of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Hello, hello here dying of heat … in the queue for … well also heat in the queue, for vaccines,” said the comedian laughing, who focused on her son, letting him see very funny. And it is that from the car and under a high temperature, Saldaña decided to take advantage of his wait to obtain the dose and greet his more than 3 million followers.

Saldaña lives with her two children Belén, 23, and Felipe, 20 (Photo: Instagram @mariaelenasalof)

And it was with this casual and brief transmission that Saldaña reappeared as a family after six months of absence, in which it was even speculated that he was hiding the 20-year-old so that the authorities could not proceed legally against him.

One day later, on July 23, The güereja He reached his 58th birthday sharing with his children Felipe and Belén. This was demonstrated in the couple of photographs where he is seen smiling with the young people with whom he enjoyed a cake.

It was last April when actor Ismael Morfin, father of María Elena’s children, also reappeared. The actor noticed the young man’s situation and decided to raise his voice to express his concern. And it is that as is known, María Elena did not allow her ex-partner to see Felipe, whom she has not seen in more than 18 years, since 2003 when they divorced.

The actress turned 58 in the company of young people (Photo: Instagram @ mariaelenasalof)

“I was very sad to learn of my son’s unfortunate accident, It was strong news, and more because I didn’t even know where to run to help him. For 18 years I have not known where to find my children, because when I separated from the woman, she told me that I could not approach them, “the actor told TVNotes.

Regarding the reasons that led María Elena to request separation and not allow her to live with her children, Morfín said: I don’t know, it seems like I’m getting in the way of his life. From the beginning I struggled to be in harmony with her and living with the children, but he closed that option by all means. I tried to look for them in every possible way, but the lady always found a way to move them away and take them elsewhere; It hurts me that they may not even remember me now. I have always asked God to meet them again, I would like them to give me the opportunity to tell them my version of everything, “he said at the time.