A man receives the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Tel Aviv (REUTERS / Amir Cohen)

The government of Israel is studying authorizing the supply of a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine to reinforce the population with immunodeficiencies.as reported by local television Channel 12.

Health authorities would be debating the pros and cons of administering a fourth dose of the particular vaccine before the news of the expansion of the Omicron variant of the covid-19.

The third dose was already administered from July, preferably for people with immune systems at risk such as those undergoing cancer treatments.

The United Kingdom is also studying the administration of a fourth dose of the vaccine for a population with immunodeficiencies.

Israel detected four more infections of the Omicron variant this Sunday and already has 11 verified cases, while the country continues with the borders closed to foreigners by the new strain and the authorities analyze another 24 suspected cases.

“To date, 11 verified people have been identified in Israel who have been exposed to the omicron variant,” the Israeli Ministry of Health announced this afternoon in a statement.

Among the infected confirmed today there are two people arriving from France and inoculated with three Pfizer vaccines, another from South Africa with the same vaccination schedule and a traveler arriving from the United States vaccinated with three doses of Moderna, detailed Health.

Israel has reported 11 cases of the new Omicron variant so far (REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun)

The uncertainty in the face of the new variant led Israel to close its borders to tourists a week ago, a measure that it will maintain until at least December 16.

At the same time, All citizens returning to the country from abroad must undergo a quarantine of at least three days.

Initially, the Executive approved technological tracking of mobile phones of those infected with the new variant by the internal intelligence service (Shin Bet), although the measure was canceled last day 3 after criticism and strong opposition.

With more than 60% of its population inoculated with two doses and more than 40% also with the third booster, Israel has been registering very low numbers of infections for almost two months, but the Government wants to prevent the impact of the new strain at all costs.

Given this, it has also established the imposition of fines of up to 2,500 shekels (700 euros) to travelers who do not undergo a PCR test between three and seven days after arrival.

“We must be prudent. It is a new strain that we still do not know enough about, although we know with a high level of certainty that it is very contagious, “the Israeli prime minister said today. Naftali Benet.

As detailed, the authorities continue to assess the situation to see whether “to ease restrictions or make them more stringent” over the next few days and weeks.

“We are taking fast and precise measurements”added the head of government, who assured that “given the current uncertainty” it is “better to be careful at the beginning than to repent later.”

Last week the national coordinator of the pandemic in Israel, Salman Zarka, declared that the country should consider the possibility of forcing its population to be vaccinated against covid-19, a controversial issue also under debate in Europe, where Austria or Greece are already plans have started to be put in place.

Israel will fine travelers who do not undergo a test between three and seven days after arriving in the country (REUTERS / Amir Cohen)

“I think we have to examine all options, including the option of requiring vaccination in the State of Israel.”Zarka said in an interview with Radio 103FM, where he remarked that he reached such a point of view due to the appearance of the omicron variant.

As he clarified, this is his personal opinion and does not reflect the position of the Israeli Ministry of Health, which has not discussed or made plans to implement a mandatory inoculation policy.

According to figures exposed by Zarka, some 680,000 Israelis eligible for vaccination – out of a population of 9.3 million – “have not been vaccinated at all”, and the authorities are “constantly trying to reach them.”

“Looking at what happened to us in the fourth wave of the pandemic, which affected the unvaccinated more than others, one has to consider how those people will be vaccinated,” added the head for state management of the coronavirus.

With information from Europa Press and EFE

