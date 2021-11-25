“Once this transaction is authorized, Grupo Financiero Inbursa will strengthen its participation in the automotive financing market in our country and the commercial relationship with Stellantis México,” the firm detailed in a statement.

BPF Finance is a company that has been operating since 2007 and mainly grants auto loans to individuals and companies. It also grants personal credits, credit cards and simple credits.

Inbursa is the seventh largest bank in the country by number of assets, according to the most recent data from the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV). Until September it had assets of 397,193 million pesos that represent 3.6% of the total assets of the system.