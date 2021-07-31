The Complaints and Complaints Commission of the National Electoral Institute (INE) ordered the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, to withdraw from his social networks, in no more than three hours, his acts and government works, since government propaganda between on July 15 and August 1 for the popular consultation.

This after Morena filed a complaint against the governor of Movimiento Ciudadano and other Jalisco officials for the publications made on July 22 and 26 on the local president’s social networks, in which government achievements are highlighted, such as the projects “support to women with the passage of public transport for women workers, heads of families” and programs carried out for the organization of cooperatives in the field for women workers in the field or training for public transport operators.

After the Commission’s analysis of the publications, it estimated – preliminarily – that they go against the constitutional provision that prohibits the dissemination of government propaganda during the popular consultation process, since their content is related to government achievements.

Regarding the possible responsibility that the rest of the public servants denounced may have, the Specialized Regional Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Power of the Federation will determine it.

In recent weeks, the Commission has requested the same to President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador and Governor Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca to withdraw from their social networks the publications related to their acts of government, because government propaganda is not allowed in the period popular consultation.

