One of the external hard drives seized from the teacher.

Last Thursday, minutes before 6 in the morning, they were held simultaneously 65 raids in different parts of the Province of Buenos Aires by the Buenos Aires Police and the Federal. The objective was clear: to find and capture people who in recent months had child sexual abuse pornographic material downloaded and disseminated with an investigation with multiple prosecutors, following an alert from the US agency Homeland Security. In the middle of the operations, the troops found some surprises. One of them was that one of those involved was an active Buenos Aires inspector commissioner.

Another of those accused of having images of violations of minors on their devices He is a math teacher at a public elementary school in La Matanza.

Strictly speaking, this information came to the knowledge of the researchers several weeks before the raids. As the raid was so large, prosecutors from various localities had to participate and, to coordinate the work, they held several previous meetings. In one of these meetings the information of the teacher involved was known.

LNF, 34, was arrested at his home in La Matanza. According to the case file, he has been an employee of the Buenos Aires Department of Culture and Education since 2012. There is also a record that, between October 2012 and March 2013, taught at the Sacred Heart Institute.

The devices that were seized from the LNF teacher and his brother

The portion of the investigation corresponding to that part of the Conurbano, was in charge of the prosecutor Marcos Borghi of the Homicide UFI and the Assistantship against Grooming and Human Trafficking. The researchers found that, in addition to the teacher, his brother had also shared and stored pornographic material involving minors. He was also arrested.

“It was found that the two brothers had child pornography on their computers. Videos and photos. That alone already constitutes a crime. What’s more, in the teacher’s case, the house’s internet account was in his name. In it raids we find computers, hard drives and pen drives that we are assessing. They are both detained and once we see the material we will be able to define whether we aggravate the rating”, They explain from the prosecution.

The house of the math teacher who was raided is in Ramos Mejia. It is a small, old and dilapidated house with overgrown grass and uncared plants. “When we entered they were both inside. At first they refused to open the door but at the second warning they let in the troops”Explains a detective who participated in the operation.

Now, the prosecutor Borghi analyzes his judicial situation. For the moment he is still detained, just like his brother. The future of both will depend on what is found in electronic devices. Researchers want to know if, in addition to storing and sharing prohibited material, they also produced it .

