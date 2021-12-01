The end of the most famous robbery in Spain has come. The Money Heist opens this friday December 3 to put the icing on the cake to the 5 parts of one of Netflix’s most famous Spanish series. We do not know if they will be able to leave the Bank of Spain, even less if they will be able to do so alive. It has been a robbery that began in 2017 with little push and everything pointed to ending in the second season; However, his arrival on Netflix catapulted him to the top. A long journey of success that will end this Friday.

We have to say goodbye to Tokyo, Denver, The Professor, Berlin… Characters will stop skinning robbers in the The Money Heist and everything indicates that the fifth season will be the final goodbye. “It is the end. We do not leave the door open for anything else (in regards to the plot of the series),” said Jesús Colmenar, director and executive producer, at a press conference. However, shortly after, Netflix confirmed the first spin-off of The Money Heist.

‘La Casa de Papel’ takes Spanish fiction to the top

“Now in fiction, the national is in fashion. The Money Heist has served so that we are seen and recognized“, Pina pointed out.

Internationally, he compares the success of the series with other phenomena such as Korean cinema. “You watch a movie, you like it and you start to see more.”

“Being on Netflix, premiering in 199 countries and being in its ranking has placed the industry in a place that we did not dare to think about. We were self-conscious, we used to say things like that this movie is a ‘Spanish’. We have managed to make it local. look and be very big. “ Alex Pina

Jesús Colmenar added that the team behind The Money Heist has long struggled within the television industry and trying to break down barriers. “The series has been the climax of that battle. We have created a more cinematographic television fiction that was exportable”, and he continues, “now you see the panorama of Spanish television and it is amazing.”

La Casa de Papel 5: ‘More blood than ever’

Netflix

The impact of The Money Heist It has been, since its first season, an action that had not been seen very much in Spanish series. The fifth season could not be less and, according to the actors themselves, reaches a warlike aspect. “There is more blood than ever, more dirt and more hatred than ever,” summarized Úrsula Corberó in an interview with the Netflix team.

“This season is like a war, now I know what it’s like to record Saving Private Ryan“he continued. The end of The Money Heist seems to give what it promises:

This season there will be more rock and roll than ever, a lot of violence, a lot of confrontations. A general war season. (…) There are some characters that will have it very accentuated, like the character of Sierra. He is going to mess it up, he always does it but now he has resources. The Professor is going to have to deal with her a lot and we meanwhile are in the jungle. Ursula Corberó

The farewell to Tokio, the character of Corberó, came before the premiere of the second part of the fifth season. The first part ends with one of the most shocking deaths of the series (after Nairobi, played by Alba Flores); the question is how we will continue to see the character in the final outcome of The Money Heist. “It was very hard but I am very happy with the end of Tokyo,” said the actress.

The end comes (now)

Like Úrsula Corberó, the other actors in the cast have also said goodbye to their characters. In the case of Álvaro Morte, The Professor of The Money Heist, the mourning happened when the second season ended of the series, which was to be the last. “When we resumed to do a third and those who came it was a joy. I have taken it as a second chance and I have taken it from the enjoyment,” said the actor.

In his case, one of the most intense experiences of the production is the evolution of a character that begins as a sort of nerd, with few social skills, to evolve with every turn in the plot of The Money Heist. “The teacher who enters the Casa de Moneda y Timbre is not the same as the one who leaves. It is an arc of transformation of the character,” he concluded.

Álvaro Morte says that the mourning for the end of the series happened after the second season

It has not been an easy shoot. The fifth season of The Money Heist It was filmed in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, which made a filming even more difficult, which already has a large team, several locations and a lot of “revelry”. Miguel Herrán, Rio in the series, sums it up this way: “The war has been a bit, as were our characters, but all rowing in favor of the work. The filming has been quite complicated, the covid has thrown everything out of the square“he said in the interview with Netflix.

The Money Heist comes to an end. The gang will try to get out of the Bank of Spain with the gold while the Professor will have to come face to face with Inspector Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri). The Spanish series that has reached the whole world and that has even changed the landscape of Spanish fiction says goodbye. At least with this plot. “I still don’t realize what a phenomenon this is although years have passed that we are famous worldwide, “joked Darko Peric, who plays Helsinki. About the end, he stated that he has mixed feelings because, on the one hand, he can start other projects but he knows that it will be difficult for the whole team to meet again in this way.

Jaime Lorente (Denver) summarized that ending the series has been for him like burying something very strong. “I don’t know how to put an end to something so big. This hurricane takes a house inside “. A hurricane that will be full of revelry.