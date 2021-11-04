Technology has advanced significantly in recent years, making visible and bringing with it a myriad of inventions to have better contact with customers without the need to be presently in the same place, that is why websites, social networks and even platforms with marketing tools are essential to grow a business, give it visibility and attract new customers.

Today every institution or entity, whether public or private, must have digital platforms that support it to be more perceptible, but … How to make a person’s website more visible in the health sector?

Simple…

You should only focus on creating content through SEO strategies, that is, you should optimize the content in search engines to obtain a better positioning at the moment in which a potential client searches for a word similar or equal to the one. being offered.

There are 2 types of SEO content, the on-page which is the one found within the web page, that is, they are all actions related to keywords, loading time, user experience, while the off-page It is the opposite, that is, they are all the links that are external to the web page and that are redirected to our content, this can be obtained through social networks or through other websites that advertise us.

To be successful in creating content with an SEO strategy, it is necessary to:

Establish keywords that are focused on the terms that you want the web page to be found.

Do an exhaustive analysis to determine that the keywords are useful for the industry you are in and do not direct customers who could not be potential or who are not looking for the service that is being offered

Create content in text, images or videos that contains the selected keywords. It is not a question of repeating or including them without meaning, but rather that the texts must maintain their coherence.

Do not forget the target audience, since it does not matter if you have very good SEO and you are visible, if you do not hook current and potential customers, visits to the website will not increase and possibly will not attract new customers.

Lean on social networks, as this will help increase traffic and the positioning of the website. Nowadays, social networks are what move the market the most, it is essential to have active platforms with quality followers to continue attracting customers and growing the business.

These are some of the strategies that can be implemented, but there are many more SEO tactics to optimize a website in the health sector, it only requires reading a little, doing the analysis and carrying out content optimization to continue attracting customers potentials.