The influencer shared the moment with her family (Photo: IG @justyoss)

During the night of last Tuesday, Yosstop was released from the Santa Martha Acatitla prison, after being held for five months for complaints related to child pornography.

Thus, during her first meeting with the media, the influencer indicated that she was in a position to give more details about her departure, but delved into the urgency she had to return home.

“I am happy well because I am now free. The truth is, the only thing I can say is that I am very grateful to everyone who supported me. And yes, I am going to give you an interview, but not at this moment because I urgently need to get home Thank you very much for supporting me, ”he said, with his characteristic purple hair.

After saying so, the content creator boarded a truck that started immediately dleaving behind police elements and reporters.

After this, the influencer quickly resumed her life on social networks and shared how she was welcomed by her family.

From her Instagram, the youtuber showed an image where you can see a black poster with gold letters that formed the phrase of “Welcome”. Also, many flowers of various sizes and colors were waiting for her.

the influencer was greeted with flowers (Photo: IG @justyoss)

Something that was not lacking were a couple of balloons that also They had some welcome phrases for YosStop: “Welcome, we miss you so much. You finally came back ”, reads one of these pink ornaments.

Later, Ryan Hoffman, Yoseline’s brother shared from his social networks the moment when he, along with the influencer, his mother and the dogs, are celebrating with a chocolate cake.

While fans of the vlogger celebrate their departure arguing that was a victim of gender violence in their respective process; detractors of the also actress question the legality conditions under which Yosstop was able to access the judge’s determination and the reparatory agreement with the victim.

The measure was taken, the agency detailed in a statement, after the agent of the Public Ministry request the reclassification of the crime of child pornography by that of discrimination, and that the victim accept the reparation of the damage offered by the defense of the accused.

The vlogger was happy and with a big smile, noticeable even under the mask Photo: Screenshot

Ainara Suárez reached a reparation agreement with the influencer, with what in adherence to the principle of Restorative Justice the conditional suspension of the criminal process was authorized for three years.

Now in response to the surprising news, Ainara Suárez declared through her lawyers, the firm Schuttë & Del Sol Gojon, in a press release where they confirm the freedom of Yoseline and mention that tomorrow they will give their position to the current status of the case.

“Ainara and her legal team have summoned the media to a press conference for tomorrow, December 1 in the afternoon, in order to publicize Ainara’s position at this time in relation to the status of her case.

“For now, to avoid speculation, we confirm the news that, as planned and worked on for many months, and because of Ainara’s decision, the approval of a Conditional Suspension of the process was achieved in the case of Yoseline H, who submitted to a series of conditions that will be announced tomorrow.

KEEP READING

YosStop got out of jail: that’s what he looked like and this is what he said

Step by step: this was the process that kept YosStop in prison for five months

“Death, pain and anguish”: PAN described the first three years of AMLO’s government

Emma Coronel did not cooperate with the authorities for fear of her husband “El Chapo” Guzmán’s cartel