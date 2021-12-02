

The captain of RCD Espanyol, David lopez, key and starter in the last games of the parrots, was operated successfully this Wednesday in Barcelona from the right knee to solve the discomfort that has dragged on in recent weeks, as reported by the club.

The Catalan entity, in its statement, He did not specify the time of sick leave in the medical part and limited himself to pointing out that his availability will mark his evolution. On the other hand, the radio station ‘Cope’ points out that it could be far from the playing fields about six weeks, so he would lose the matches against Rayo Vallecano, Levante, Celta, Valencia and Elche.

For his part, the footballer was optimistic and smiling on his social networks after the intervention: “It was a small surgery and everything turned out perfect. We do not see ourselves in the field with more enthusiasm and enthusiasm than ever “. David lopez It is one of the important pieces of Espanyol. The 32-year-old youth squad has played ten games this season, six of them like headline. In total, the Catalan has played 447 minutes.