The domain of the Netflix platform performs a very rigorous safeguarding of the data provided by each user. Part of this data is composed of the titles of series and movies that a person decides to watch and is stored in a history. Although Netflix uses this data to offer a better service, each user can access their viewing history on the platform.

What can you do to view Netflix history from the web page?

The Netflix platform saves a record of each of the series or movies that you have seen in your account; this is available to you as a playing history. To access it, you need to log into your Netflix account from the official website and through the browser you prefer on your computer.

Once there, you must go to the ‘Account’ section and then to the tab for the ‘Profiles and Parental Controls’ option, selecting the profile in question whose history you want to know. There, you will have to enter the section called ‘Viewing Activity’ to get access to your account history on Netflix.

In this way, you will be able to see the title of each content that you have seen on the streaming platform, since you created your profile. If you want to download it to observe it in more detail, you must select the ‘Download all’ section. The file will be added to your computer with the CSV file extension, compatible with spreadsheet programs.

View history from the application

Despite the usefulness that access to the viewing history can provide for a user, it is only available from the Netflix web platform. Therefore, the interface of the mobile application does not offer any type of configuration regarding the administration of the account.

However, a similar but less effective option is made up of the section ‘Continue viewing content from your profile’. This is found in the application’s start window and includes the most recent series of titles that the profile user has decided to see and that has not finished. Once the user finishes viewing the content, it will no longer be displayed in this section and will be added to the history of the Netflix web domain.

How to remove a movie, series or documentary from Netflix history?

Netflix gives you the option to remove any title you want from your viewing history, no matter how old or recent it was added to that history. This option gives you the opportunity that the new content that Netflix recommends for your account, is not related to the title that you had previously removed.

To do this, you must access your account on Netflix through your computer, using the domain of the web platform from the streaming service. Once there, select the ‘Account’ tab and then the section called ‘Profiles and Parental Controls’; specifying the profile of your account in which you want to remove titles from the history.

There, you will only have to select the option ‘Viewing activity’ to access the history on Netflix. You will be able to see that the history comprises a list that shows the viewing date, the title of the content in question and to the right of this panel the icon of an ‘X’. You will have to click on this icon to remove each particular title from your history.

Keep in mind, that once you have deleted the content of your history, you will not be able to recover it to add it to the location where it was. In addition, even though Netflix stops making recommendations regarding the title you deleted from your history, the platform takes 24 hours to successfully undo these suggestions.

How to download a movie or series that is in the watch history?

Even though the viewing history is only found available from the Netflix website, the possibility of downloading content from your account is only available to the mobile application and in operating systems such as Windows. Therefore, to be able to enjoy the content that is in your history again, you will have to use both platforms.

On the other hand, Netflix shows in the history the titles of the content you watched even when it is no longer available on the platform. So if you have difficulty accessing any of the series or movies you have seen, it is possible that it has been removed from Netflix.

First, you must access your Netflix profile from the website and through your computer, to enter the tab identified as ‘Account’. There, you will have to select the section dedicated to ‘Profile and Parental Controls’ and click on the option ‘View activity’ when it is displayed on the screen.

Immediately, you will be able to see the list of titles that make up your Netflix history and you have two options to get the titles downloaded to your device. In the first case, you can touch on the title of the item you want to download from the history in the browser and it will be played on the screen.

Now, you will have to access the Netflix application on your device and enter the same profile that you had previously accessed on your computer. You should go to the section ‘Continue viewing Profile content’ and you will notice that the title that heads the list is the same one that you had played before on the computer. Therefore, you will have to touch the download icon in the description and information of the series or movie and it will begin to download.

Another alternative consists of access the search tool of the Netflix application on your mobile device to write the title that you see on the computer’s website and that is of interest to you. This will be displayed on your device and you will have to access the description of the series or movie to touch on the icon that identifies the option to download the content.