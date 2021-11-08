How to edit photos on iPhone for TikTok

To make good use of Apple Photos, the main thing is understand the parameters . Next we will show you what each point is for and how you can use them to bring light and shine in your photos for TikTok. You can also learn a lot by following the editing tips published by some step by step. tiktokers, as is the case with anaugazz, which we will tell you a little later.

Thus, while Android users almost necessarily have to install tools such as Lightroom Mobile, VSCO or Snapseed, on Apple smartphones we can directly use the application that comes by default in the system. Its editor is really powerful and is light years away from the one integrated in Google Photos.

One of the virtues of using iPhone is the number of high-quality applications that the iOS operating system natively offers. In these terms, the Photos app It is one of the most worked apps in the Apple ecosystem. For a few years now, it has not only served as a gallery, but is also a very complete photo editor .

How to use Apple Photos editing parameters

Edit photos on iPhone it’s pretty easy. In addition, the format that Apple uses to store the images gives us a lot of margin when it comes to develop photos. Next, we are going to explain what function each parameter found in the Apple Photos application performs. Once the controls, you can also handle other photo editors with ease, since they generally use very similar formulas.

Exposition: It refers to the overall amount of light the image has. If your photo has been dark, you can shift the exposure value towards the positive terrain. It affects all the tones of the entire image.

How anaugazz edits her photos for TikTok

The useris a tiktoker that has almost 60 thousand followers on the social network. A few months ago, a video that he posted on his profile quickly went viral. In it, the user showed a screen recording of her iPhone showing step by step howtheir photos. The effect it achieves is interesting, since it applies it to an image taken in full sun.

These lighting conditions typically create harsh shadows. However, and despite the fact that the video has more than 3 million Likes, it cannot be said that it has invented anything new. There are many presets for programs like Lightroom that do the exact same thing. Of course, most of the presets that there is for these applications are paid, while the trick by anaugazz is totally free and comes to the same end.

Steps to do the anaugazz editing hack

Although we will leave you the link to the video, if you want recreate this effect and you do not want to be pausing the video every second, we leave you here the list of steps that you must perform in order in the iOS Photos application:

Upload the Exposition to 100

The result obtained is a image well contrasted and with quite intense colors. The midtones they are evened out, making the skin look more homogeneous without the need to use third-party filters to artificially soften it.

You could say that the effect pursues the same end as the HDR. The excessively highlighted parts are corrected at the same time as the darkest areas of the photo are lifted to enhance the whole. It can be somewhat artificial depending on which images, but what cannot be denied is that it is a very attractive filter, perfect to stand out on social networks.

How can I edit my photos for TikTok on Android?

If you don’t have an iPhone, you can get very similar results with Snapseed app, which is available on the Google Play Store. By understanding a little the parameters that we explained at the beginning, you can recreate practically any filter that becomes fashionable. Another very interesting free app is Lightroom Mobile, which is a bit more complex, but it is one of the best photo editors available on both iOS and Android.

Still, you should know that to get good results on an Android phone, you probably have to work a little more on your images. The success of the iPhone is due to the fact that both its cameras and its artificial intelligence processing manage to obtain very clean and sharp images even in the worst conditions.