There are several ways to keep in touch with our friends from our mobile devices and one of the best tools to do this is the WhatsApp application because through this we can do many things. These things include both individual and group video calls. Here we will teach you how to do them without any inconvenience.

Is there a difference in making a group call and making it within one?

Of course, there is a difference between making a group call and a call within a group. A group call consists of making an ordinary voice call and there you go adding more contacts to this call. On the other hand, when you make a call while within a group, all the members will be added to this call at once, so whoever is interested will answer this call.

What must users who want to make a group call?

For a user to be able to make a group call from WhatsApp, they must not accomplish anything impossible, since they only have to have a good internet connection, have the contacts added to your WhatsApp and that your phone has enough charge so that you do not remain in the middle of the call in case it turns off while you are making it.

Is it important that everyone else is iPhone for video call?

One of the things that most worries people who do not know about these types of calls is that they will not be able to make them if the users you are going to call do not have an iPhone phone. This is not a problem when making those calls because this is through the WhatsApp app so you won’t have any problem doing it.

How do I make a group video chat on my iPhone?

After knowing everything important about group calls, maybe you want to make one to experience this mode of calls from your iPhone phone and so on. communicate with multiple people at the same time. There are several ways to make these types of calls and here we are going to explain the two most common ways to make these calls.

Enter the calls tab in your WhatsApp

This is the easiest way to make a group call, you just have to slide the screen to the calls section and here you will click on the ‘New call’ icon. Then you have to add to all contacts What do you want to include in this group call?. When you have them all chosen you will press the video call button that is at the top of the screen

Selecting an existing group

You can also make this group call from one that has already been created before. To do it in this way, you can make the call without having to select users that are in it, you just have to enter the WhatsApp app and the group chat in which you will make the call.

You should know this important information about calls in a WhatsApp group and that is that if this group has 32 members or less, you can make the call and they will only be on the call the 7 people who answer first. Whereas if you have 33 or more members in this group, the group call will only be made with the 7 contacts that you choose after clicking on the ‘Group Call’ icon and so you can start the call.

How do I enter a video call where I was invited?

Suddenly you’re on your phone and you start receiving a call alert group and you don’t know what to do, because you have two options. On the screen is the one to ‘Ignore’ the WhatsApp call that when you press it you will leave this invitation.

There is also the ‘Join’ button, when you press it, it shows you the contacts that you are invited to this call and if you are satisfied with the members, you can play again on ‘Unirme’. In this way you already take the call and you can speak in it.

What is the way to add people to an existing video chat?

If the video call is already in progress and you want to add other people in the video chat, just you have to swipe up the screen and the option to ‘Add participant’ will appear. Afterwards, you will choose who is going to be on the call and they will start receiving the call on their phone.