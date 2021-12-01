5G is a reality and more and more high-end devices offer this feature, so when a mid-range device includes it, it immediately attracts attention: these are the Galaxy A52s 5G and Galaxy M52 5G from Samsung.

The South Korean brand surprised the Mexican market by arriving with these models and their prices are as follows:

Costs and features of the new Galaxy

Galaxy A52s 5G, 6/128 GB arrives in Mexico at a cost of 10,499 pesos and you can find it in the store at Samsung Store, physical stores and authorized Samsung resellers.

For his part the Galaxy M52 5G, 6/128 GB has a cost of 8,999 pesos in Samsung Store, Amazon Mexico and Free market, and the cost increases to 9,999 pesos in physical stores Samsung.

Samsung's most powerful upper-middle range arrive in Mexico: Galaxy A52s 5G and Galaxy M52 5G
The Galaxy A52s 5G and Galaxy M52 5G They share characteristics such as the screen and power, but they differ in other areas such as the battery and of course the cameras.

For starters, what they have inside, with Snapdragon 778G they become the cheapest mid-high range on the market, surpassing even titans like the Honor 50 or the Motorola Edge 20.

Samsung's most powerful upper-middle range arrive in Mexico: Galaxy A52s 5G and Galaxy M52 5G
With its 6GB of RAM and 128 internal storage, these new Galaxy A52s and Galaxy M52 5G They should have no problem running applications with their Android 11-based OneUI 3.1.

Galaxy A52s 5G vs Galaxy M52 5G: comparison

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5GSamsung Galaxy M52 5G
ScreenSuper AMOLED, 120Hz, 800 nits (HBM) 6.5 inches Corning Gorilla Glass 5Super AMOLED Plus, 120Hz 6.7 inches
ChipQualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)
Memory128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
Camera64 MP, f / 1.8, 26mm (wide), 1 / 1.7 ″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS12 MP, f / 2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1.12µm5 MP, f / 2.4, (macro) 5 MP, f /2.4, (depth)64 MP, f / 1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF12 MP, f / 2.2, 123˚, (ultrawide) 5 MP, f / 2.4, (macro)
Frontal camera32 MP, f / 2.2, 26mm (wide), 1 / 2.8 ″, 0.8µ[email protected], [email protected]32 MP, f / 2.2, (wide)[email protected]
ConnectivityBluetooth 5.0, NFCUSB Type CBluetooth 5.0, NFCUSB Type C
SoundStereo sound with 3.5 mm JackSound with a speaker, without 3.5 mm
PriceFrom 10,499 pesosFrom 8,999

Subtle details that make the difference

We start with the Galaxy A52s, with its 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with FullHD resolution, now with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charge.

It maintains the fingerprint sensor on the screen, as well as the 3.5mm jack port, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and the IP67 certification of water resistance, in the latter the Galaxy A52s 5G It is the only one of its kind to have this certification.

Samsung's most powerful upper-middle range arrive in Mexico: Galaxy A52s 5G and Galaxy M52 5G
For his part, Galaxy M52 keeps the Super AMOLED screen, same resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, but the size is slightly larger: 6.7 inches.

Samsung's most powerful upper-middle range arrive in Mexico: Galaxy A52s 5G and Galaxy M52 5G
One of the differences is that the fingerprint reader is on the side, rather than on the screen like the Galaxy A52s. It also has one less sensor, giving us only three cameras: 64-megapixel main, 12-megapixel ultra-wide and 5-megapixel macro sensor.

This is a great opportunity to change your cell phone or give a very good gift for the upcoming holidays.