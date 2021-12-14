The latest leak reveals the design of the new Samsung terminals, such as the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Note. Of course, to know the details we will have to wait for the launch.

In principle, the launch of the new Samsung terminals is just around the corner. And, is that, the South Korean firm seems to already have its new devices from the Galaxy S family on the baking sheet. These smartphones usually mark the starting gun for the rest of the high-end equipment.

This year we met the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The three devices are still current and have features that allow their duration to be projected in time, but the renovations would be coming and they would do it in a different way.

What happens is that this year Samsung said goodbye to the Note family, this decision could be motivated by the fact that, now, the largest terminal of the Galaxy S family would become the new Note. The latest rumors suggest that the last name Ultra would disappear in favor of these new descendants.

Now what has been leaked is the design of the assumptions Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Note. These images must be taken with some caution and, until Samsung reveals the final details of these devices, everything must be taken as one more leak.

What can be seen in these images are the three mobile phones together, they are not functional and, they are the typical models used in stores so that users get an idea of ​​the size of the devices in hand or , for example, know the finishes.

What can be seen in these images is that they would have somewhat different camera designs than their predecessors. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Note would be the one that would change the most in this regard, since it would have a camera module that practically nothing would protrude from the body of the device.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus would maintain the same type of camera module, although this time the colors of this area would be almost identical to those of the rear. We will have to wait for Samsung to unveil the devices to know the details and ins and outs of these three devices.