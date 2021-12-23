Photo: (Pronabec)

In times of pandemic, what better way to take advantage of academic opportunities to nurture our skills in the subjects we want. For this reason, the National Program for Scholarships and Educational Loans (Pronabec), attached to Minedu, reported that the Curtin University of Australia is offering Masters and PhD scholarships for professionals.

In addition, Pronabec detailed that the aforementioned university offers four types of program and the study modality is face-to-face and in English. It should be noted that this institution is number two in the world in mineral engineering programs. and mining according to the QS World University Ranking. Along these lines, the branches of studies they offer are geophysics, engineering, computer science and seismic engineering.

You must take into account that the benefits depend on the program to choose, but among them are the study stipend and a completion bonus.

WHAT ARE THESE PROGRAMS?

one. MinEx CRC – Project 4 – Innovative geophysics for drilling trajectory control (https://scholarships.curtin.edu.au/Scholarship/?id=4179)

This first program is aimed at the research and development of a range of prototypes of innovative sensor systems. Keep in mind that the application deadline is December 31, 2021. For inquiries you can write to the mail b.harris@curtin.edu.au.

2. Grant from the Sustainable Engineering Group (https://scholarships.curtin.edu.au/Scholarship/?id=5663) for PhD.

In this case, topics such as low carbon governance frameworks, and risk management and scenario planning frameworks will be addressed here. The call will be open until January 17, 2022. For inquiries you can write to M.Rosano@curtin.edu.au and w.biswas@curtin.edu.au.

3. Scholarship 2022 Master of Research (MRes) (https://scholarships.curtin.edu.au/Scholarship/?id=5623)

It is another Curtin University program that offers participants who wish to refine their research profile. The application period ends on November 19, 2022. For inquiries, you can write to the email ROC.GRS@curtin.edu.au.

4. 2021 HDR Scholarship in Structural Vibration Control (https://scholarships.curtin.edu.au/Scholarship/?id=4935)

Finally, this program highlights that participants will have the opportunity to work with Professor Kaiming Bi in his project “Future Fellowship of the Australian Research Council”. The deadline to apply is December 30, 2023. For inquiries, write to the email Kaiming.bi@curtin.edu.au.

WHICH ARE THE REQUIREMENTS?

– Be a graduate with honors

– Knowledge of the English language (IELTS)

– Have publications in areas similar to the research to which you are going to apply

– Meet the admission criteria of Curtin University

– There are other requirements that will be in accordance with the selected program. You can see this in the corresponding link of each scholarship.

If there is greater interest in these programs, visit the website www.pronabec.gob.pe/beca-australia/. Take advantage of the next year for better opportunities.

WHAT IS PRONABEC?

The National Program of Scholarships and Educational Loans (Pronabec) of the Ministry of Education plays a fundamental role in our society: It helps outstanding young people access quality higher education. In the age of knowledge, it is the same beneficiaries of the various scholarships from the Peruvian State who give testimony about what Pronabec is.

In case you want to stay informed about the scholarships offered by different countries, you can enter www.pronabec.gob.pe/becas-de-otros-paises or follow Pronabec through their social networks on Facebook or Instagram.

KEEP READING

Christmas and New Years: alcoholic beverages may not be consumed on the beaches on December 25 and 26 and January 1 and 2

Mirtha Vásquez: “We are working with the president to find an option for Minister of Education”

Why a professional gamer earns up to $ 10,000 a month

Peruvian film Manco Cápac was left out of the list of films that seek to be nominated for the Oscars 2022