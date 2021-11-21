Talking with patients about abortion is extremely important and delicate, which is why the health professional is required to have assertive communication and know how to choose the correct terms to give a full understanding of the consequences and procedures that are carried out in these kinds of situations.

Sex education is something that should be involved in all educational institutions and should even be taught by parents, since by offering the correct information, many damages are avoided and the possibility of deaths from their causes is reduced.

Abortion is considered as the voluntary interruption of a pregnancy, which is carried out by a health professional after receiving consent from the patient and having explained in detail all that this entails. It can be carried to term by means of drugs or by means of a clinical surgical procedure.

Talk to patients about abortion a public health issue

Today there is a fairly high number of unplanned pregnancies, which means that, if you do not have the correct information or adequate support, you want to terminate a process that is just beginning. This is why sex education is fundamental in all parts of the world.

Abortion is safe should be stipulated as part of public health policies worldwide, but unfortunately today there is still a deep debate on the subject, which has made many of the women who become pregnant without having the intention to do so, they end up in places where bad procedures are practiced, thus causing illnesses after poor hygiene of tools or lack of experience of professionals

That is why talking to patients about abortion is important, it must be made clear that it must be carried out by means of a trained professional, with a current license and supported by a renowned institution, in addition to ensuring that the sanitary conditions are adequate and that the information provided is as accurate as possible.

Safe abortion is safer than childbirth

Main rules for talking about the topic