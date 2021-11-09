If you use Bizum To pay your friends and family, you may soon discover a new and more interesting method. WhatsApp He has been working on payments between friends through the application itself for a while. In countries like Brazil or India they have been working with quite remarkable success for some time. Now these payments are coming to the US, which means they could make the jump to other major markets very soon. Pay your friends for WhatsApp it will be a reality very soon. Mind you, we still don’t know how exactly it will work in Spain or Latin America.

Paying for WhatsApp Bizum style will be possible soon

What you do with Bizum you can do via WhatsApp soon. In Spain, the Bizum friends-to-friends payment service has been a resounding success for some time. It’s simple, it works well, and it’s free. Of course, there are already some banks that charge for transactions or they plan to do it very soon.

WhatsApp wants to have something similar in all markets around the globe. WhatsApp Payments is a service that allows you to send money to a family member or a friend easily and quickly. It is expected that, once configured, it will be as simple as sending a photo: you enter WhatsApp, press the payment button in your friend’s conversation, enter the amount and send it.

It is likely to be even simpler than Bizum and it will also be a very popular service thanks to being included in the most widely used messaging application on the globe. It is simply a matter of time before it reaches the different countries in which WhatsApp is present.

Its implementation is not as simple as a global update, as it requires dealing with one or more banking entities in the country in question in order to carry it out. This means that in the US the exact same method will not be used as in Spain, when the service arrives.

What will you need to use WhatsApp Payments?

At the moment it is a complete unknown, although it is possible that it feeds from the same needs as other payment applications between friends. At first it will be enough to configure a credit card and a bank account to be able to transfer and receive money from friends or family.

It is expected that pay for WhatsApp It is free between individuals and a commission is charged in the event of a payment to a store or professional. It is something similar to what the PayPal service implements. Still, it’s too early to talk about the details. Now you can only wait, well WhatsApp Payments It will not be available for several months, if it reaches markets such as Europe.

