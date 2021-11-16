Slowly but surely, O2 has grown to become one of the most reliable virtual companies in our country, among the brands low cost that is better managing everything related to offers and customer loyalty. Serrahima’s hand has been noticed a lot in the expansion of the brand and now Telefónica wants to further strengthen this growth.

Until now, O2 has had an almost essentially online presence, taking everything from its advertising to customer service to the Internet, but Telefónica has other plans for the operator. According to Cinco Días, Telefónica will market O2 rates in its proprietary stores, with special interest in a specific rate, the convergent O2 for 30 euros per month.

O2 will be sold in Telefónica stores

Cinco Días says that Telefónica’s plan with respect to O2 is to strengthen its marketing channels to continue driving its growth. The brand low cost Telefónica has been facing rapid growth for months from other competing brands such as Digi, and now the company intends to employ its own commercial network to boost O2.

It appears that a pilot program will begin to market O2 rates in Telefónica stores throughout Spain. In this pilot program, which will be carried out in 293 of Telyco, a Telefónica subsidiary at a commercial level, the employees of these stores will be trained to market O2 products, both products and services.

The information indicates that Telefónica wants to emphasize the commercialization of the O2 convergent, which offers fiber and mobile for 30 euros per month, and the reason is to the increase in municipalities free of fiber optic regulation. The CNMC announced in mid-October that these free municipalities, and in which Telefónica did not have to share its fiber network by law, were expanded to almost 700. This is where Telefónica seeks to promote O2 as the main competitor in its segment.

Thus, once the pilot test begins with appropriately trained employees, the Telefónica stores belonging to the Telyco network will market the convergent rate of 30 euros for O2, but they will also do so with the rate of 38 euros. Once this pilot is completed, Telefónica will carry out the commercialization of O2 to more than 1,000 points of sale of the company distributed throughout the national map.

Via | Five days