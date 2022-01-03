Hidetaka Miyazaki has no plans to play Elden Ring

There is less and less time for the launch of Elden ring, and the vast majority of us are extremely excited to get our hands on it. But in the case of Hidetaka Miyazaki, President of FromSoftware, said that although this new adventure is “close” to being his ideal game, he will probably never play it because he has already spent a lot of time working on it.

Talking to the magazine EDGE, Miyazaki explained why Elden ring is your ideal game. This new world created in collaboration with George RR Martin is specially designed to encourage players to explore it and fight epic bosses, two “simple” things that Miyazaki truly enjoys. In his own words:

“You know, I’m probably never going to play Elden Ring because it’s a game that I made myself. It is my personal policy. You wouldn’t get any of the surprises that new players can experience. Like I said before, I wouldn’t want to play it like this. But even if I did, it would be close to being my ideal game. I don’t approach him thinking ‘this is the kind of open world I want to produce.’ It’s just that the open world enriches the ideal experience that I want to achieve. To give a few simple examples, if I were to explore this world, I would like to have a map. Or, you know, if I saw something in the distance, I wish I could go over there and explore it. And I want to fight a dragon in an epic setting. Things like that are very simple, but Elden Ring allows me to make them a reality, thus being an almost ideal game for me. “

Despite the fact that its release is still a few months away, the story of Elden ring It has already been leaked online, so we recommend that you be especially careful if you visit forums or game communities frequently.

Elden ring will come to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC on February 25, 2022.

Editor’s note: Part of what Miyazaki says makes perfect sense, as something that makes these types of games so special is the sense of adventure and exploration. By designing this title himself, he misses out on much of that sense of adventure, but luckily that won’t happen to ordinary gamers.

Via: Wccftech