Here the new information from Slitterhead

One of the biggest announcements during the past The Game Awards, was the revelation of Slitterhead, the first game from Bokeh Game Studios, which was created by Keiichiro Toyama, responsible for Silent hill. Although not much information was shared about it at the time, more details on this horror title were recently provided.

Through an interview with IGN, Toyama revealed that Slitterhead it will be a game that combines action and horror with gameplay from a third person perspective. This was what he commented:

“I can’t go into much detail at the moment, but I can tell you that it will be an action-oriented adventure game from a third-person perspective. However, the game will include many new mechanics that have not been seen in other games so far, so I think it will be a unique experience. The city is inspired by the Hong Kong of the 80s and 90s, however, it is not the real Hong Kong. The game will explore an original setting that will combine the nostalgic aspect of the city with pure fiction The game will have you fight mysterious creatures that can mimic humans, but how can you reveal them? This will form an important pillar of the adventure and the story. The creatures are called Yakushi, a kind of monster that has its roots in classical theater ”.

Unfortunately, this is all the hard information out there at the moment. It is currently unknown when Slitterhead will be available. But nevertheless, Toyama has indicated that he expects production to reach, at a minimum, the end of 2022.

In related topics, here you can see the first preview of the game. Similarly, Keiichiro Toyama sees a Silent Hill remake complicated.

Editor’s Note:

Keiichiro Toyama is an extremely talented developer, so there’s nothing to worry about this time around. Slitterhead It will surely end up being the Silent Hill that all fans of this series have been waiting for for years.

Via: IGN